Football

Alan Shearer reacts to David Luiz's high-foot challenge on Laurent Koscielny on Twitter

After the controversy surrounding Sadio Mane's red card vs Manchester City, there was always going to a heightened interest in high-foot challenges when the Premier League resumed this weekend.

Mane's challenge on Ederson at the Etihad, which left the City goalkeeper with a nasty facial wound, divided opinion up and down the country.

Despite the gruesome nature of the injury suffered, there were still plenty who felt Mane's dismissal was harsh given he was making an honest attempt to win the ball.

So, therefore you can understand why, just a week after the original incident, there will be plenty of Liverpool fans - and probably Mane himself - who were surprised not to see David Luiz receive the same punishment.

Chelsea were desperately trying to find the breakthrough against Arsenal on Sunday afternoon when Luiz attempted an audacious overhead kick after going up into the Gunners box for a free-kick.

However, rather than rifling home a stunning goal, Luiz connected with Laurent Koscielny.

Luiz's foot was arguably just as high as Mane's but, seemingly because he didn't whack Koscielny square in the face, referee Michael Oliver only showed him a yellow card.

As you would probably expect both Liverpool and Arsenal fans were disappointed not to see the Brazilian given his marching orders and another fierce debate on Twitter was sparked.

Skip to 2:00 in the video below to see the incident.

Among those most vocal in their defence of Mane just over seven days ago was Alan Shearer, who produced an equally defiant response to critics of Oliver's decision.

He tweeted: "Ban over-head kicks! Endangering opponents!! Ridiculous. Next it will be keepers punching a ball getting a yellow 🤦🏼‍♂️😡 #CFCAFC"

It would have probably been nothing more than a foul in Shearer's day!

He makes a good point, though. Handing out red cards so freely can set a very dangerous precedent.

Shearer's colleague on Match of The Day, Gary Lineker, also reacted to the latest incident.

"Is the David Luiz overhead kick any less dangerous than Mané's foot up challenge? Of course it's not," Lineker posted.

"Should be a degree of intent to harm or complete recklessness to justify a red otherwise we're in danger of over sanitising the game imho."

Don't think this is the last we've heard of this particular debate...

Luiz did get sent off just before full-time after another dangerous tackle on Saed Kolisinac - but some will still feel it was half an hour too late.

Topics:
David Luiz
Football
Laurent Koscielny
Alan Shearer
Gary Cahill

