Football

Joey Barton.

Joey Barton's tweets about the David Luiz red card v Arsenal have caused a stir

David Luiz has been heavily criticised this afternoon after his reckless challenge on Sead Kolasinac during the closing minutes of Chelsea’s 0-0 draw against Arsenal this afternoon.

The Brazilian defender lunged in while attempting to win the ball but caught the left leg of Arsenal’s left back.

Referee Michael Oliver was left with little choice but to show Luiz, who was booked early in the second half after attempting an overhead kick, a straight red.

Fortunately, Kolasinac was fine to finish the match after receiving medical treatment.

It could have been a very different story for the Bosnia and Herzegovina international had he not jumped out the way.

Joey Barton's Twitter reaction to Luiz's red card

Although most football fans who saw the incident were in agreement that a straight red card was deserved, Joey Barton offered a different opinion on Twitter.

Everton v Burnley - Premier League

“Harsh that for me,” Barton tweeted. “Yellow tops. Left a bit on him but not a straight red. To be fair to Michael Oliver, it didn't look great from his angle.”

He then continued: “Didnt realise David Luiz had been booked earlier. So definitely a red. I'm just saying it's two yellow, as opposed to a straight red.”

And after hearing that Graeme Souness even thought it was a red, Barton added: “Don't agree with Souey. Can't send people off for trying overhead kicks. Come on. Get a grip lads. Games gone if that happens?”

Nobody could believe that Barton was actually defending Luiz…

Barton reacts badly after being called a 'scumbag'

And when one Twitter user said Barton was defending Luiz because he was a “scumbag”, he reacted with a pretty savage comeback…

“Disagree,” he added. “It's probably because I'm not a big fanny like you Jack. As you were x”

Oh, Joey.

Video: Luiz's red card v Arsenal

For those who still haven’t seen the Luiz red card, you can watch it here…

