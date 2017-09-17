Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Rio Ferdinand perfectly summed up Antonio Valencia's stunner vs Everton in one word tweet

It was the Super Sunday that everyone was looking forward to but it began rather disappointingly in west London.

Arsenal earned a credible 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea, but it was a game that lacked any real entertainment with the main talking point being David Luiz's late red card for a dreadful tackle on Sead Kolasinac.

Sky Sports advertised it as 'Red vs Blue' but before the Manchester United game kicked off, neither side has struck.

However, at Old Trafford, that didn't stay true for very long, as Antonio Valencia scored an absolute stunner in the opening stages of the game against Everton.

Nemanja Matic almost scuffed a pass to the Ecuadorian full-back and he simply smashed a half-volley into the top corner, leaving Jordan Pickford helpless.

Similar to Charlie Daniels' memorable strike against Manchester City for Bournemouth, Valencia may have already won Match of the Day's goal of the month award.

VALENCIA'S STUNNER

Pick that one out, even the great David de Gea or Manuel Neuer is not saving that absolute thunderbolt.

Naturally, the super strike attracted a lot of praise from Twitter and former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand summed it up perfectly in one word.

FERDINAND'S REACTION

Yes Rio, it certainly was a 'STRIKE'. Ferdinand was not the only one to react, with the likes of Gary Lineker and on-loan United defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah joining in as well.

REST OF TWITTER REACTS

Unanimous praise for the United defender and rightly so.

The build up to the fixture at Old Trafford centred around the two strikers on show, Romelu Lukaku and Wayne Rooney.

The duo swapped sides in the summer, with the latter receiving a very warm welcome back at his former stomping ground.

United's record goal scorer has found the back of the net once already in Manchester this season, opening the scoring at the Etihad in the 1-1 draw with City.



Rio Ferdinand
Antonio Valencia
Football

