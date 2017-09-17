Arsenal secured a point at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon, drawing 0-0 with the league champions in an interesting encounter.

Arsene Wenger's decision to leave Alexis Sanchez raised eyebrows amongst Arsenal fans but the XI selected produced an excellent performance for their under-fire manager.

It was only three weeks ago when Liverpool thrashed the Gunners 4-0 but a crisis has been averted, at least for now.

Article continues below

An emphatic 3-0 win over Bournemouth and a 3-1 victory against Cologne has appeased Arsenal supporters somewhat.

“It was about mentality and a response from our last away game,” said Wenger after Sunday's 0-0 draw at Chelsea.

Article continues below

“We could have won it. It was an intense game.

“The battle was total. We are not in a transfer period and on the day we played Liverpool that affected us. We are all human beings.

“If you play 55 games a season you can have a bad performance.”

Wenger may feel his side deserved to take all three points and German defender Shkodran Mustafi thought he'd scored the winner for his team with 15 minutes left on the clock.

The former Valencia man headed a Granit Xhaka free kick past the Chelsea goalkeeper and ran over to the away fans celebrating wildly.

Mustafi had not seen the offside flag and Chelsea's supporters certainly enjoyed the misplaced joy felt by the 25-year-old defender and the travelling away fans.

Arsenal fan kicked out at Stamford Bridge

One Gooner missed the last 15 minutes, including David Luiz's red card, after getting way too carried away.

Thinking Mustafi had scored the opener, the fan invaded the pitch and was removed by security. Mustafi was correctly ruled offside.

He may struggle to live this down when he shows up at work on Monday morning.

Mustafi was close to leaving the club over the summer but Inter Milan failed to reach an agreement with Arsenal.

Rumoured to be unsettled in London, he's helped the Gunners keep back-to-back clean sheets in the Premier League since the transfer window closed.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms