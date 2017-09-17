Romelu Lukaku scored 87 goals in 166 appearances for Everton but angered the Goodison Park faithful last season after revealing his desire to leave the club for bigger and better things.

The Belgium international felt he needed to leave the Toffees in order to truly flourish - and Manchester United made his dream come true back in July, forking out a cool £75 million for his services.

Lukaku has enjoyed a magnificent start to life at Old Trafford and has now scored seven goals in his first seven appearances for the Red Devils after finding the net against his former employers this afternoon.

The 24-year-old was booed by the Everton supporters when his name was read out and whenever he touched the ball.

So, you can kind of understand his reaction following his assist for Henrikh Mkhitaryan towards the end of the match.

What Lukaku did after Man Utd scored

When the ball rolled in past Jordan Pickford, Lukaku raised his finger to his lips and ‘shushed’ the Everton fans in their corner of Old Trafford.

Ouch.

Watch it here…

He then angered Everton fans again minutes later

Angry with his actions, the Everton fans then cheered loudly when his free-kick hit the wall.

However, he scored seconds later and celebrated by cupping his ear with his hand.

Watch it here...

United fans were loving it

Man Utd fans were absolutely loving it…

Everton fans now hate him

Everton fans, on the other hand…

It’s safe to say Lukaku can expect a hostile reception when he returns to Goodison later this season.

Why did he do it?

He was asked this question after the match and said it was "just a bit of banter".

If you say so, Romelu.

