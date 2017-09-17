Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

Romelu Lukaku.

Everton fans are fuming with Romelu Lukaku for what he did when Man Utd scored

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Romelu Lukaku scored 87 goals in 166 appearances for Everton but angered the Goodison Park faithful last season after revealing his desire to leave the club for bigger and better things.

The Belgium international felt he needed to leave the Toffees in order to truly flourish - and Manchester United made his dream come true back in July, forking out a cool £75 million for his services.

Lukaku has enjoyed a magnificent start to life at Old Trafford and has now scored seven goals in his first seven appearances for the Red Devils after finding the net against his former employers this afternoon.

Article continues below

The 24-year-old was booed by the Everton supporters when his name was read out and whenever he touched the ball.

So, you can kind of understand his reaction following his assist for Henrikh Mkhitaryan towards the end of the match.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

NFL UK's Fantasy 'NFL Challenge' - Week Two selections

NFL UK's Fantasy 'NFL Challenge' - Week Two selections

WWE stops footage of Daniel Bryan taking bumps from being released

WWE stops footage of Daniel Bryan taking bumps from being released

WWE Superstar to receive big push soon

WWE Superstar to receive big push soon

Fergie did something brilliant when Man Utd youngster drove a Bentley to training

Fergie did something brilliant when Man Utd youngster drove a Bentley to training

Philippe Coutinho finally breaks his silence over failed Barcelona move

Philippe Coutinho finally breaks his silence over failed Barcelona move

What Lukaku did after Man Utd scored

When the ball rolled in past Jordan Pickford, Lukaku raised his finger to his lips and ‘shushed’ the Everton fans in their corner of Old Trafford.

Ouch.

Watch it here…

He then angered Everton fans again minutes later

Angry with his actions, the Everton fans then cheered loudly when his free-kick hit the wall.

However, he scored seconds later and celebrated by cupping his ear with his hand.

Watch it here...

United fans were loving it

Man Utd fans were absolutely loving it…

Everton fans now hate him

Everton fans, on the other hand…

It’s safe to say Lukaku can expect a hostile reception when he returns to Goodison later this season.

Why did he do it?

He was asked this question after the match and said it was "just a bit of banter".

If you say so, Romelu.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Romelu Lukaku
Football
Paul Pogba

Trending Stories

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

WWE stops footage of Daniel Bryan taking bumps from being released

WWE stops footage of Daniel Bryan taking bumps from being released

Fergie did something brilliant when Man Utd youngster drove a Bentley to training

Fergie did something brilliant when Man Utd youngster drove a Bentley to training

Philippe Coutinho finally breaks his silence over failed Barcelona move

Philippe Coutinho finally breaks his silence over failed Barcelona move

Nobody can believe Joey Barton’s tweets after David Luiz’s red card v Arsenal

Nobody can believe Joey Barton’s tweets after David Luiz’s red card v Arsenal

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again