Football

Wenger.

Aaron Ramsey slammed by Piers Morgan following 0-0 draw at Chelsea

Arsenal were impressive on Sunday afternoon, securing a 0-0 away draw at Antonio Conte's in form Chelsea.

The Gunners have bounced back from the humiliating 4-0 defeat at Liverpool, beating Bournemouth and Cologne at the Emirates in the past week.

Veteran manager Arsene Wenger is still under immense pressure but appears to have averted the potential crisis.

"It was about mentality and a response from our last away game,” Wenger said after the final whistle on Sunday. “We could have won it."

Arsenal now lie 12th in the Premier League table but face West Brom, Brighton and Watford in their next three league fixtures.

Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey was arguably the best player on the pitch at Stamford Bridge.

He was at the heart of much of Arsenal's attacking threat but also showed his disciplined side alongside Granit Xhaka in midfield - something he certainly did not show at Anfield.

Aaron Ramsey's post-match comments

"I think we needed that, after Liverpool," said Ramsey after the 0-0 draw. "We showed we wanted a result here and we've got one.

"We have come here and struggled in recent years but we showed what we're capable of, competing against the best.

"We showed solidarity, that we can create chances against them - and on another day we might have nicked it."

Piers Morgan slams Ramsey on Twitter

It's no secret that celebrity Arsenal fan Piers Morgan is not a fan of the Welsh midfielder, regularly criticising him on Twitter.

However, Ramsey was arguably the Man of the Match as Arsene Wenger's side finally showed some mettle.

Unhappy with Ramsey's post-match comments, Morgan directed two angry tweets in Ramsey's direction.

Ramsey believes he and Granit Xhaka are forming a strong partnership in the Arsenal midfield.

"Me and Granit have played a lot of games together and have a good understanding.

"We had a bad half against Liverpool but feel in the rest of games we have done well. We feel we're in a good place and now need to keep building on this."

They face Doncaster Rovers on Wednesday night but many first team stars are expected to be rested.

Do you agree with the TV host/Arsenal fan? Let us know in the comments section below...

