Before Arsenal made the trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea, most football lovers expected the Gunners to be trounced by the in-form Blues.

Antonio Conte's side had won their previous three Premier League games, while Arsene Wenger's men still had the haunting memory of that 4-0 loss to Liverpool at Anfield in their minds.

A lot of focus was on how Granit Xhaka and Aaron Ramsey would cope against the likes of N'Golo Kante but amazingly, Arsenal were actually the better team and should have possibly claimed all three points.

Nevertheless, the 0-0 draw was a huge boost for the Gunners and it was Chelsea who actually lost their heads at Stamford Bridge.

Well, only one member of their squad did, with David Luiz being sent off for a truly reckless challenge on Sead Kolasinac.

The Brazilian had been impeccable up until his moment of madness, which could have resulted in a serious injury had the Bosnian left-back had his leg planted.

Luiz didn't really dispute the decision, but Antonio Conte has said that he believes there was a foul by Alexis Sanchez in the build up - the Italian clutching at straws.

The former Benfica and Paris Saint-Germain centre-back has been the image of consistency since his return to west London, rarely losing his head like he used to in his first spell.

So, when he was asked to speak for Chelsea's club programme for the game, Luiz ironically suggested that he would have to continue in this manner. It makes for beautiful reading if you're a rival fan.

LUIZ'S QUOTES

Yeah, you definitely did not keep your emotion in control.

Fortunately for Luiz, Chelsea did not suffer too much once he departed the field, with Arsenal seemingly content with a draw.

The Brazilian will now miss the crucial fixture against Manchester City in two weeks time, with the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero potentially licking their lips at taking on a makeshift defence.

In another moment of irony, Conte said after the match that he felt his team need to be more "lucky".

“We work to improve tactical and physical situations," he said, per Guardian.

"In the end, we’ll try to pay more attention in the future. I hope, also, to be more lucky with the refereeing decisions. For us, and also for the opponents.

"Sometimes the opponents deserve a red card but, instead, they carry on playing with 11 men. So you also have to be more lucky in the future.”

