Arsenal produced a much more disciplined performance away to one of their rivals on Sunday afternoon as they picked up a point against Chelsea.

The Gunners have been on the receiving end of multiple humiliations on the road in recent years and lost to both Stoke City and Liverpool in their previous two away league games.

However, Arsene Wenger's side looked far more balanced at Stamford Bridge, and the likes of Danny Welbeck and Alexandre Lacazette missed great chances to put them ahead.

Wenger has labelled the match a "great response" following the 4-0 thrashing at Anfield, meanwhile his opposite number has been left ruing a big moment which happened late on.

Referee Michael Oliver awarded David Luiz a straight red card three minutes from time, but Antonio Conte has explained why his player shouldn't have been sent off.

Luiz receives straight red card against Arsenal

With Eden Hazard on and Chelsea trying to find a winning goal, Luiz was given his marching orders after a strong challenge with Sead Kolasinac.

As the Brazilian approached Arsenal's left wing-back, his right foot was in the air and studs were showing, but he seemed to be distracted by Alexis Sanchez beforehand.

Alexis was putting him under pressure as the ball got close to the touchline, and Conte believes that the Chilean committed a foul before Luiz's clash with Kolasinac.

Conte explains why Luiz shouldn't have seen red

"David Luiz, you know very well that I don't like to comment about the referee," Conte told Sky Sports, via Goal.

"I didn't do this it in the past and I don't do it in the present. The only thing I can tell is you need to see what happened before the tackle.

When asked if he thought Sanchez fouled Luiz before the defender saw red, the clearly annoyed Chelsea boss simply replied: "Yeah."

In his post-match press conference, Conte went on to say: "For sure, that was a foul (Alexis on Luiz). For sure. But, I repeat, the referee took this decision.

"If he stopped the play before, it (Luiz's challenge) wouldn't matter. I repeat, in this situation, a player is fouled in a continuing way – he continued to push him."

The red card forced Conte to take off striker Alvaro Morata, but he's insisting that Alexis should have been penalised for what he did to make Luiz lose possession beforehand.

The 0-0 result meant Chelsea failed to score at home in the league for the first time under the Italian, and their star centre-back could be set for a lengthy suspension too.

