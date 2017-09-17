Manchester United forward Anthony Martial came off the bench and scored a late goal in Sunday's 4-0 win over Everton.

The scoreline flattered Jose Mourinho's side, who were hanging on to their one goal advantage until Henrikh Mkhitaryan made it 2-0 in the 83rd minute.

Antonio Valencia broke the deadlock within two minutes and his enigmatic Portuguese coach was hugely impressed by his players first half display.

"I think the performance was very good, especially in the first 30-35 minutes," said Mourinho. "It was probably our best performance of the season.

"We pressed them and they did not have a chance to get out, they did not have a shot, it was very impressive."

Former Everton striker Romelu Lukaku netted a third, causing controversy with his goal celebrations, before Martial put the icing on the cake from the penalty spot.

Martial is earning himself a reputation as a super-sub, scoring all three of his Premier League goals this season after coming off the bench.

The 21-year-old French international was not popular with Mourinho in the 2016/17 campaign, scoring only four Premier League goals.

However, Martial's early season form has impressed his manager.

"We’re using him well and he’s coming with the right attitude," said Mourinho in August. "We had a conversation about the future he has here.

"Of course he wants to play, of course he wants to start, of course he wants to be selected for the national team, of course he wants to go to the World Cup, so that’s good.

"His professional level has improved, he’s working much, much better, so we are happy. We have lots of hopes with him and obviously he has to be happy now, and he can only improve."

Fans notice something special about Martial's penalty

Keen-eyed Manchester United fans noticed something incredible about Martial's penalty in the 92nd minute.

He won the penalty himself, going on a mazy dribble before Morgan Schneiderlin handled the ball to halt his way to goal - albeit only momentarily.

Martial sent Pickford the wrong way but the most startling thing about his penalty was the reaction of his Belgian teammate.

Lukaku, who gave Martial permission to take the penalty - was already celebrating before he'd even struck the ball - that's taking confidence in your teammate to another level.

Manchester United face Burton Albion on Wednesday night and Martial is expected to be given a starring role.

