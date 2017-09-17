Manchester United followed up their midweek win over Basel in the Champions League with a 4-0 victory against Everton on Sunday afternoon.

Antonio Valencia's stunning early volley put United ahead, but in the second half, the hosts were under a lot of pressure, with Ronald Koeman's side creating a lot of chances.

In the end, however, Henrikh Mkhitaryan wrapped up the three points with an 83rd-minute strike before further goals from Romelu Lukaku and substitute Anthony Martial.

The result moves Man Utd to joint-top of the table alongside Manchester City, but the game will be remembered for the two strikers who were playing against their former clubs.

Lukaku moved to Old Trafford from Everton for an initial £75 million this summer, while Wayne Rooney returned to his boyhood club after 13 successful years at Man United.

Rooney returns to Old Trafford

Despite the tremendous ovation he received and having some chances to mark his return to the Theatre of Dreams with a goal, Rooney will be disappointed with the way things turned out.

The ex-United and England captain was taken off eight minutes from time with the score at 1-0 before having to sit on the bench and watch Everton capitulate.

Lineker's brilliant tweet about Rooney goes viral

Gary Lineker has sparked lots of reaction over the years with some of his comments on Twitter, and his latest tweet involving Rooney has spread like wildfire.

The Match of the Day and BT Sport presenter sarcastically suggested that United waited for their all-time top scorer to come off before destroying Everton late on.

Funny stuff from Lineker, but as you can see below, a number of Man United supporters tweeted exactly the same thing about their team's win over Everton too.

After the match, Man Utd manager Jose Mourinho hailed the first-half performance as the best his side have played so far this season.

Having got back to winning ways in the league, United begin the defence of the Carabao Cup against Burton on Wednesday before travelling to Southampton in the Premier League.

