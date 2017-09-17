After Manchester City destroyed Watford 6-0 on Saturday, it was vital that Manchester United responded in their clash with Everton at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils beat Basel in the Champions League midweek, however they were held to a 2-2 draw by Stoke City in their previous Premier League match.

Jose Mourinho's men were aiming to return to winning ways domestically and did just that after recording a somewhat misleading 4-0 victory over the blue half of Merseyside.

Antonio Valencia's fourth minute wondergoal put Man Utd ahead, but Everton squandered a lot of chances to equalise in the second half and the score remained 1-0 until the 83rd-minute.

Following the match, Man United legend Gary Neville revealed his belief that there is only one truly world-class player within the current Man United squad.

Neville names Man Utd's only world-class player

The former right-back, who played 602 times for United, was on commentary for Sky Sports' coverage of the game and went into the studio afterwards to give his post-match thoughts.

According to Neville, there's only one man within the current Man Utd squad who should be considered as truly world-class and his name is David de Gea.

As the Sky Sports pundits discussed De Gea's uncanny ability to save shots with his feet, Neville heaped praise onto the goalkeeper, saying: "The big thing (about De Gea) is that he's stood up (when making saves). He's stood up.

"So many goalkeepers commit themselves and go to ground early on, try and go one way or the other - he's just there, stood there and he reacts quickly."

Neville continued: "He's just become an outstanding goalkeeper. You could argue that he's now the outstanding (best) goalkeeper in the world. He is Manchester United's world-class player.

"There is absolutely no doubt. I gave him quite a bit of stick when he first came to England, because he was nowhere near it at that point, but he's grown into someone now who is absolutely outstanding."

Graeme Souness and Thierry Henry also felt that the Spaniard, who reached 100 clean sheets on Sunday, was as responsible as any other United player due to the importance of his saves.

Do United only have one world-class player?

No one will disagree with Neville's opinion that the exceptional De Gea is a true superstar, but some may think that United have other players who fall into the world-class category.

In addition to the Spaniard, the likes of Paul Pogba, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and even summer signing Romelu Lukaku are thought of by some fans as among the best in the world.

Whether or not you agree with Neville will probably depend to a large extent on your definition of world-class, which can vary dramatically from person to person.

It's a term that is thrown around a lot nowadays, but traditionally, it's meant that you are one of the best three to five players in your position in world football - and De Gea is certainly that.

He's kept more clean sheets (four) in England's top-flight this campaign than any other Premier League 'keeper and is yet to concede at Old Trafford in all competitions in 2017-18.

Do YOU agree with Neville? Do Man Utd only have one world-class player, or do YOU think they have more?

