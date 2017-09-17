Real Madrid star Gareth Bale silenced his critics in the best possible way during Sunday night's 3-1 win over Real Sociedad.

The 28-year-old Welsh winger joined Los Blancos for a club record fee in 2013 but his place in Zinedine Zidane's starting XI has come under threat over the past 12 months.

Real Madrid had only won one of their opening three La Liga games and Zidane spoke about Bale's poor form ahead of their trip to Sociedad.

Article continues below

"We want and need him to do more on the pitch, and he does too," Zidane told a news conference. "But we are calm because he will do it soon.

"He will do his job. Each day he feels better. I said that he has had four months out of the team (injured) and to return to his level he needs at least four months.

Article continues below

"If (Bale) scores two goals, everyone will be happy and the dynamic of what everyone thinks of Gareth will change," said Zidane. "Everything takes time, he needs time, that’s it."

The emergence of Isco and Marco Asensio could serve as a wake-up call - Bale could be well down in the pecking order unless he starts performing soon.

Bale scores brilliant goal

Bale has received plenty of abuse from Real Madrid fans over the last few weeks and, following a string of injuries, there have been question marks surrounding his pace.

The former Tottenham star put those doubts to bed with an incredible goal during the second half of their 3-1 win over Real Sociedad.

Leading 2-1, Bale gave the La Liga champions some breathing space in the 61st minute with a superbly taken goal.

He highlighted his incredible pace to latch onto an Isco pass, zooming past his opponent before showing great composure to dink it over the goalkeeper.

The win lifted Zidane's side into the top four, going level with local rivals Atletico Madrid on goal difference (and goals scored).

'Bale' was quickly trending on Twitter with fans gushing over his incredible goal.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms