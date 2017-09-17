Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

Gareth Bale.

Gareth Bale shows amazing pace to score amazing goal v Sociedad

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale silenced his critics in the best possible way during Sunday night's 3-1 win over Real Sociedad.

The 28-year-old Welsh winger joined Los Blancos for a club record fee in 2013 but his place in Zinedine Zidane's starting XI has come under threat over the past 12 months.

Real Madrid had only won one of their opening three La Liga games and Zidane spoke about Bale's poor form ahead of their trip to Sociedad.

Article continues below

"We want and need him to do more on the pitch, and he does too," Zidane told a news conference. "But we are calm because he will do it soon.

"He will do his job. Each day he feels better. I said that he has had four months out of the team (injured) and to return to his level he needs at least four months.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

NFL UK's Fantasy 'NFL Challenge' - Week Two selections

NFL UK's Fantasy 'NFL Challenge' - Week Two selections

WWE stops footage of Daniel Bryan taking bumps from being released

WWE stops footage of Daniel Bryan taking bumps from being released

Triple H's feelings on how WWE has booked Finn Balor on RAW

Triple H's feelings on how WWE has booked Finn Balor on RAW

Fergie did something brilliant when Man Utd youngster drove a Bentley to training

Fergie did something brilliant when Man Utd youngster drove a Bentley to training

Man United fans noticed something incredible about Anthony Martial's penalty

Man United fans noticed something incredible about Anthony Martial's penalty

"If (Bale) scores two goals, everyone will be happy and the dynamic of what everyone thinks of Gareth will change," said Zidane. "Everything takes time, he needs time, that’s it."

The emergence of Isco and Marco Asensio could serve as a wake-up call - Bale could be well down in the pecking order unless he starts performing soon.

Real Madrid v Levante - La Liga

Bale scores brilliant goal

Bale has received plenty of abuse from Real Madrid fans over the last few weeks and, following a string of injuries, there have been question marks surrounding his pace.

The former Tottenham star put those doubts to bed with an incredible goal during the second half of their 3-1 win over Real Sociedad.

Leading 2-1, Bale gave the La Liga champions some breathing space in the 61st minute with a superbly taken goal.

Real Sociedad v Real Madrid - La Liga

He highlighted his incredible pace to latch onto an Isco pass, zooming past his opponent before showing great composure to dink it over the goalkeeper.

The win lifted Zidane's side into the top four, going level with local rivals Atletico Madrid on goal difference (and goals scored).

'Bale' was quickly trending on Twitter with fans gushing over his incredible goal.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Gareth Bale
Zinedine Zidane
Football
La Liga
Karim Benzema

Trending Stories

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

WWE stops footage of Daniel Bryan taking bumps from being released

WWE stops footage of Daniel Bryan taking bumps from being released

Fergie did something brilliant when Man Utd youngster drove a Bentley to training

Fergie did something brilliant when Man Utd youngster drove a Bentley to training

Man United fans noticed something incredible about Anthony Martial's penalty

Man United fans noticed something incredible about Anthony Martial's penalty

Everton fans are furious with Romelu Lukaku for what he did when Man Utd scored

Everton fans are furious with Romelu Lukaku for what he did when Man Utd scored

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again