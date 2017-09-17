Its been a while since we've seen former NXT Tag Team Champions Luke Harper and Erick Rowan involved in anything significant on WWE TV, but that could all be changing very soon.

Harper began his professional wrestling career back in 2002 in the backyard scene. He got his break into the indie circuit when he began working for Chikara, which opened up other opportunities for promotions such as Squared Circle Wrestling, Ring Of Honor (ROH), Jersey All Pro Wrestling, Evolve, and Dragon Gate USA before landing a deal with WWE in 2012. Harper began in WWE's then-developmental territory of Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) before it morphed into NXT.

Soon after, Harper was made part of The Wyatt Family alongside Bray Wyatt and Erick Rowan. Rowan began wrestling back in 2003 and worked the independent circuit for eight years before being discovered by WWE, who signed him to a developmental deal in 2011. After being sent to FCW and aligning himself with The Wyatt Family in NXT, where he won the NXT Tag Team Titles with the family.

After making their main roster debut, The Wyatt Family spit up in 2014 leaving both Rowan, Harper, and Wyatt to embark on their respective singles careers. While Wyatt would go on to win a WWE Championship, and Harper would win an Intercontinental Title, Rowan's singles career was rather stale.

Following a brief Wyatt Family reunion in 2015, the status of the trio is now in question as Wyatt has been moved to Monday Night RAW and Harper and Rowan have been off WWE TV for some time now. Much has been made as to what the future holds for the former NXT Tag Team Champs, but a recent report from PWInsider has shed some light on the situation.

The report suggests that WWE officials are discussing a new gimmick for the pair and would like to bring them back as a tag team with new looks. For some time now the pair have been working against one another in one-on-one competition at Live Events, with Harper picking up the win.

Multiple sources have confirmed that once they are brought back to WWE TV, however, it will be as a tag team. Early plans in the summer had Rowan and Harper being revealed as the team that has been attacking Breezango, but there is currently no indication if they plan to continue on with that idea.

What are your thoughts on Harper and Rowan possibly getting new gimmicks as a team, and possibly being revealed as the attackers of Breezango?

