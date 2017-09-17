One top WWE star could be set to miss RAW - here's why

John Cena and Roman Reigns are locked into one of the most interesting feuds in WWE today.

Cena has been the face of WWE for the better part of a decade throughout his storied career, but has slowly began to take a step back and pursue a career in acting. While Cena has been on his way out, former Shield member Roman Reigns is being groomed to become the company's next big star. It is expected that down the line Reigns will be the one to dethrone Brock Lesnar from the top of the WWE mountain, but before he does that he needs to get past "The Leader Of The Cenation."

After a brief stint on SmackDown Live, Cena made his return to RAW to confront Reigns, setting up a match between the pair at No Mercy next week. For weeks now Reigns and Cena have been hyping up their clash, going at it on the microphone with some harsh insults.

Article continues below

Reigns stated that he has had more great matches in the past two years than Cena has in his entire career. Cena fired back by claiming that the only reason he is still around is because Reigns can't step up and take his job. It has been a truly amazing build-up and fans can only hope that their match lives up to the hype.

Last week, however, Cena was assaulted by Braun Strowman with the steel steps during their one-on-one meeting. After the attack it seemed as though "The Leader Of The Cenation" could possibly miss this week's episode of RAW. WWE's official preview for RAW indicates that the show is preparing for a Cena absence:

Article continues below

"Will it be Roman Reigns or John Cena who gets in the final word before WWE No Mercy?

"John Cena and Roman Reigns' microphone battles have gotten more intense each week since The Cenation Leader arrived on Raw to test Roman Reigns' mettle, and a heated confrontation six nights before their anticipated dream match at WWE No Mercy seems inevitable.

"Although Cena seems to have the upper hand in terms of verbal warfare heading into this week's Raw, live in San Jose, The Big Dog could be saving his most cutting remarks for last."

What are your thoughts on Cena possibly missing the go-home RAW to No Mercy this Monday night? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms