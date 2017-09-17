Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

WWE

Rusev.

Possible plans for Rusev at Hell In A Cell

Former WWE United States Champion Rusev has hit a bit of a road block in his career, and "The Bulgarian Brute" is in dire need of a feud to put him back in relevancy. 

Rusev began his professional wrestling career back in 2008 before being discovered by WWE in 2010 and being sent to their developmental territory of Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW). When developmental was later rebranded to NXT Rusev remained their until 2014 before making his main roster debut at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view (PPV) as the sixth entrant into the match. He then began feuds with the likes of Big E and Xavier Woods, Mark Henry, The Big Show, and many more.

He would go on to defeat Kalisto to win the United States Championship which he would defend against the likes of Zack Ryder, Mark Henry, and Roman Reigns - who he would lose the title to at the Clash Of Champions pay-per-view (PPV). In total Rusev has won the United States Title twice and was recently moved to SmackDown Live via the WWE Superstar Shake-Up.

Rusev's SmackDown Live return saw him enter into a feud with John Cena, that led to a Flag Match between the two at Battleground. Cena emerged victorious at Battleground before Rusev would move on to a feud with Randy Orton. Orton and Rusev's feud culminated into a match-up at SummerSlam, but only to see Rusev be defeated in just 10 seconds.

After SummerSlam Rusev decided to take a bit of time off before returning on last week's SmackDown Live, expressing the frustration and disappointment his family had for him after his embarrassing loss to Orton at SummerSlam. Rusev then claimed that he needs to 'break a legend' to legitimize himself once again.

Per a recent report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, longterm plans have Rusev continuing his feud with "The Viper." Orton could be the legend that Rusev was referring to and this could lead to a match between the pair at Hell In A Cell next month. If Rusev is able to pick up an impressive win over Orton, it would certainly bring some legitimacy back to his character.

What are your thoughts on Rusev possibly feuding with Randy Orton up to Hell In A Cell? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

John Cena
WWE

