WWE

AJ Styles.

Photos: AJ Styles debuts new mast at WWE Live Event

AJ Styles continues to evolve his game while in the WWE, and this time "The Phenomenal One" seems to be trying some new things as it pertains to his in-ring appearance.

Styles has been in the professional wrestling industry since 1998 when he began making the independent circuit rounds in Georgia. He was an immediate standout star on the indies which landed him work with promotions such as Ring Of Honor (ROH), Global Force Wrestling (GFW) (formerly known as TNA or Impact Wrestling), New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW), and so many more. 

He made his name famous in TNA where he won the NWA World Heavyweight Championship, in addition to becoming the X Division Champion as well. Styles would later go on to become TNA World Heavyweight Champion, solidifying himself as the face of the brand and putting on some epic rivalries with some of the biggest names the industry has ever seen.

Professional wrestling fans finally saw Styles reach the pinocle of his career when he signed with WWE in 2016 and made his debut at the Royal Rumble when he entered in at the number three spot. The crowd went absolutely nuts when they saw the "I Am Phenomenal" catchphrase light up across the big screen, as Styles made his way out to the ring for the first time in his WWE career.

Styles entered into a rivalry with Chris Jericho right off the bat, which led to a WrestleMania match between the two that Styles would ultimately lose. Shortly after that, however, Styles found his way to the WWE Title picture and went on to defeat Dean Ambrose to win the title. He lost the belt to John Cena at the Royal Rumble PPV this past January after a title reign of 140 days.

In total, Styles has won the WWE Championship once, in addition to winning the United States Title twice, as he is currently in his second reign with the title. He is currently in the midst of a feud with Baron Corbin for the title and is likely to face him at Hell In A Cell next month.

While Styles prepares to take on Corbin on this week's episode of SmackDown Live, he kept up active by defending his title against Kevin Owens during a Live Event in Japan this past week. Fans snapped some photos from the event, which revealed Styles' new Japanese wrestling mask that he wore to the ring. 

Styles has a history with the country of Japan and its wrestling culture, where he made quite the name for himself for a few years. You can check out the photos of Styles in his mask here below:

What are your thoughts on Styles' new Japanese mask gimmick? Would you like to see him rock it on WWE TV? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Topics:
John Cena
WWE

