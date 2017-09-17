Though Carmelo Anthony only spent one year in college at Syracuse, he made the most of it, helping the Orange win the 2003 national championship.

The coach of that team was the legendary Jim Boeheim, and Boeheim has certainly followed his former star player's NBA career up to this point.

Therefore, it should come as no surprise that he has an opinion on what the New York Knicks should do with the star forward, who is clearly not happy with the direction the team is going.

Speaking with Adam Zagoria of ZagsBlog.com, Boeheim thinks the Knicks should have traded Melo when they had a chance instead of holding onto him throughout this entire offseason so far:

“I think for Carmelo Anthony and the Knicks, the best thing is for him is to go someplace where they can start over,” Boeheim said. “[The Knicks] need to start over. They have young guys and it would be best for him to get with veteran guys and he’s still got two or three great years left. They can’t win in New York for two years, three years.”

Indeed, Anthony is still one of the best pure scorers in the league, having averaged 22.4 points per game last season. He's showing no signs of slowing down any time soon, either.

Boeheim thought the Houston Rockets would have been a good fit for Melo, saying he could have played an Olympic style of basketball in Houston - kind of like he's done for so many years with Team USA:

“The Rockets would be great,” Boeheim said. “They got two point guards [Chris Paul and James Harden]. He could play like he played on the Olympic team, spot up, make shots. Everybody criticizes New York because he goes one-on-one, well in the triangle if you get the ball with eight seconds to go, you got no other option except to go one-on-one.

“There he’ll be spotting up, it will be like it was for the Olympic team, much easier for him. I think it will just work better for both teams, I hope it does.”

There's still a chance Melo could be dealt before the start of the 2017-18 season, but it's not looking good right now. If he does stay with the Knicks for the upcoming year, Boeheim is probably right - Melo's immense talents and one of his few remaining good years - will be wasted by a team that is still nowhere near competing for an NBA title.