Enes Kanter.

Watch: Enes Kanter hilariously explains how he decided he needed to lose weight this summer

The Oklahoma City Thunder made a big move this offseason, trading Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis to the Indiana Pacers for star forward Paul George.

Now, pairing PG-13 with reigning MVP Russell Westbrook, expectations are sky high in OKC, where there's a belief that the Thunder should be able to compete with the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference.

As the team gears up for what it hopes will be a deep playoff run, though, one player felt he wasn't holding up his end of the bargain.

In the video below, OKC big man Enes Kanter says he was motivated to get into shape for the 2017-18 season upon realizing that he was getting fat. He laughs as he says he felt like he needed a bra at one point this offseason:

"I look in the mirror and I'm like, 'Man, I see a fat man,'" he laughed. "I'm like, 'Man, I feel fat.' Not just feel fat, I look fat, too. I needed like a bra or something because I just kept eating all this Turkish food."

Obviously, Kanter is an elite athlete, so it's likely he wasn't quite as out of shape as he felt, but it's a good sign for the Thunder that he is feeling much leaner and stronger as the preseason quickly approaches.

Oklahoma City Thunder v New York Knicks

Kanter said he's excited to play a big role for the team this year, and that's what kept him going as he worked his way back into game shape over what were surely countless hours of training this summer:

"The season is coming and it's a really important season for us, so I just needed to get into shape," he said with a smile.

Indeed, with Westbrook, George and center Steven Adams forming OKC's big three, the Thunder should be an improved squad this year, and Kanter will be a huge part of that - either in the starting lineup or coming off the bench.

Oklahoma City Thunder v New York Knicks

Though Westbrook averaged a season-long triple-double last season and won the league's MVP award, the team didn't fare so well, struggling at times against tougher teams and falling to the Houston Rockets in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

As the Thunder head into the 2017-18 season, a deeper run will be necessary, or else George will almost certainly leave as a free agent. And, if things go poorly enough, Westbrook might decide to take his talents elsewhere, too, which would leave the Thunder in a world of hurt.

