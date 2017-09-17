In partnership with the NFL in the UK

  • NFL Game Pass

NFL

Tony Romo.

Tony Romo perfectly predicted a TD before it happened

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

When Tony Romo announced that he was leaving the NFL at the end of last season, and taking up analysis work, many were skeptical. 

However, in just two short weeks, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback has managed to prove absolutely everybody wrong. Making his debut last week on Fox Sports while doing colour commentary on the Raiders vs Titans matchup, Romo drew rave reviews for his performance, with fans loving his wit and knowledge - especially in the passing game and playcalling. 

The highlight of that Week 1 showing was his correct predictions of several plays that were run, and Romo did it again this week - but it was for a touchdown. 

Article continues below

Romo took his talents to the New England Patriots clash against the New Orleans Saints, and put his Nostradamus-esque abilities out there for all to see with an incredible call on a Saints redzone possession. 

With a 3rd-and-4 from six yards out, the Saints lined up with four wideouts across the formation and Alvin Kamara in the backfield. Romo somehow managed to judge the situation and proclaim that we should be looking out for Brandon Coleman - the Saints no.4 receiver who had two catches for 14 yards in Week 1. Tony was right...

Article continues below

Trending Stories

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

WWE could be making big changes to one tag team very soon

WWE could be making big changes to one tag team very soon

AJ Styles debuted an amazing new look during Live Event in Japan

AJ Styles debuted an amazing new look during Live Event in Japan

Man United fans noticed something incredible about Anthony Martial's penalty

Man United fans noticed something incredible about Anthony Martial's penalty

Everton fans are furious with Romelu Lukaku for what he did when Man Utd scored

Everton fans are furious with Romelu Lukaku for what he did when Man Utd scored

Romo called the fade route to #16 perfectly, with Drew Brees dropping back in the pocket and firing off a quick pass to the crossing Coleman, who was open to haul in the touchdown for the trailing New Orleans side.

Here is the moment in all its glory...

Hopefully, this is just the start of RomoDamus and we get to see more of the former Cowboys quarterback correctly predicting touchdowns in the future. Lord knows it beats all the other boring commentary out there.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
NFL
Superbowl
New Orleans Saints
Tony Romo

Trending Stories

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

WWE could be making big changes to one tag team very soon

WWE could be making big changes to one tag team very soon

Man United fans noticed something incredible about Anthony Martial's penalty

Man United fans noticed something incredible about Anthony Martial's penalty

Everton fans are furious with Romelu Lukaku for what he did when Man Utd scored

Everton fans are furious with Romelu Lukaku for what he did when Man Utd scored

Everyone is talking about what Sanchez did on the Arsenal bench after Lacazette's miss

Everyone is talking about what Sanchez did on the Arsenal bench after Lacazette's miss

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NFL Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again