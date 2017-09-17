WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

When Tony Romo announced that he was leaving the NFL at the end of last season, and taking up analysis work, many were skeptical.

However, in just two short weeks, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback has managed to prove absolutely everybody wrong. Making his debut last week on Fox Sports while doing colour commentary on the Raiders vs Titans matchup, Romo drew rave reviews for his performance, with fans loving his wit and knowledge - especially in the passing game and playcalling.

The highlight of that Week 1 showing was his correct predictions of several plays that were run, and Romo did it again this week - but it was for a touchdown.

Romo took his talents to the New England Patriots clash against the New Orleans Saints, and put his Nostradamus-esque abilities out there for all to see with an incredible call on a Saints redzone possession.

With a 3rd-and-4 from six yards out, the Saints lined up with four wideouts across the formation and Alvin Kamara in the backfield. Romo somehow managed to judge the situation and proclaim that we should be looking out for Brandon Coleman - the Saints no.4 receiver who had two catches for 14 yards in Week 1. Tony was right...

Romo called the fade route to #16 perfectly, with Drew Brees dropping back in the pocket and firing off a quick pass to the crossing Coleman, who was open to haul in the touchdown for the trailing New Orleans side.

Here is the moment in all its glory...

Hopefully, this is just the start of RomoDamus and we get to see more of the former Cowboys quarterback correctly predicting touchdowns in the future. Lord knows it beats all the other boring commentary out there.

