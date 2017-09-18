In the NBA, things can change in the blink of an eye - just ask former Boston Celtics teammates Isaiah Thomas and Amir Johnson.

After his contract with Boston expired this offseason, Johnson signed with the upstart Philadelphia 76ers to provide a veteran presence to an overwhelmingly young roster. Thomas, meanwhile, was at the center of a huge trade that sent him, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, a 2018 first-round NBA Draft pick and a 2020 pick to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for star point guard Kyrie Irving.

Now settling into their new teams, Thomas and Johnson took some time out from preparing for the upcoming season to trade some jabs on social media.

It all started when Johnson posted a picture of himself in a 76ers uniform with the caption "#trusttheprocess," something Thomas apparently doesn't do:

IT has developed into one of the biggest social media trolls in the league, frequently leaving hilarious comments and trash talk on other players' photos.

Of course, that's what he did on Johnson's picture, calling out his former teammate for using his new team's slogan:

Naturally, Johnson saw that his former point guard called him out, and issued his own response in the form of a championship wager:

Knowing what we know about Thomas, he of course couldn't let that comment go, and accepted Johnson's challenge:

Feud of the century? Hardly. And before you go thinking that there's some actual bad blood between the two former Celtics, Thomas made sure to let Johnson know he was only messing with him and having some fun:

Of course, in true Isaiah fashion, he couldn't let it go without saying Johnson's team has no chance of winning a title this year.

Seeing as Thomas is playing for the Cavaliers, a team that features LeBron James, it's probably more likely that Cleveland will win another ring this year than that the Sixers will win the title trophy.

However, that doesn't mean that the Sixers' "Process" isn't working, as they've put together a young roster of young star Joel Embiid and potential stars in Ben Simmons and Markelle Fultz - the last two No. 1 overall draft picks.

If everything breaks right for the 76ers, they should at least challenge for a playoff spot this season, as the Eastern Conference isn't nearly as strong as the Western Conference.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers should be locks for the playoffs, and should be one of the top teams in the East, even after losing Irving to the Celtics. If Thomas's hip is healthy and he can play at least half the season, the Cavs should maintain their recent run of dominance.