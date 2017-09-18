In partnership with the NFL in the UK

  • NFL Game Pass

NFL

Marshawn Lynch.

Marshawn Lynch was dancing hilariously after scoring first Raiders TD

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Marshawn Lynch is one of the biggest cult icons in the National Football League today.

From his undying love of Skittles to his absolute hatred of doing any sort of media interview or press conference ever, and combined with his uncanny ability to be able to truck through any defender put in his path, it isn't hard to see why 'Beast Mode' is so beloved.

Playing today in his first regular season in the Silver and Black in Oakland, Lynch nabbed his first touchdown for his hometown team and decided to celebrate it in style, which was thankfully caught on camera by those in attendance and the television cameras.

Article continues below

After rushing 12 times for 45 yards and his touchdown, and with the Raiders well on their way to an eventual 45-20 victory over the struggling New York Jets, 'Beast Mode' decided to take things into his own hands and give the Oakland faithful a little extra entertainment. 

With the Oakland Coliseum blaring out music during a timeout, Lynch let loose and got hyped, dancing along to the tunes with an infectious fever that only he can. Check it out after the drop...

Article continues below

Trending Stories

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

WATCH: Fan catches Marshawn Lynch dancing hilariously after scoring TD

WATCH: Fan catches Marshawn Lynch dancing hilariously after scoring TD

WWE could be making big changes to one tag team very soon

WWE could be making big changes to one tag team very soon

AJ Styles debuted an amazing new look during Live Event in Japan

AJ Styles debuted an amazing new look during Live Event in Japan

Man United fans noticed something incredible about Anthony Martial's penalty

Man United fans noticed something incredible about Anthony Martial's penalty

Everton fans are furious with Romelu Lukaku for what he did when Man Utd scored

Everton fans are furious with Romelu Lukaku for what he did when Man Utd scored

Thankfully, this was captured from the stands....

...and by television cameras inside the stadium...

That is the look of a man who is VERY, VERY happy with his decision to come out of retirement in the offseason. 

It is being reported that while he was dancing, the Oakland crowd was serenading Marshawn with chants of "Beast Mode, Beast Mode". That is love right there. Love between a man and the city he has made his prodigal return to. 

It's a beautiful sight. One we hope that we can keep on seeing throughout the 2017 NFL season as the Raiders look to make a run at a Super Bowl appearance next February in Minnesota.

New York Jets v Oakland Raiders

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
NFL
Superbowl
Oakland Raiders
NFL Playoffs

Trending Stories

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

WWE could be making big changes to one tag team very soon

WWE could be making big changes to one tag team very soon

Man United fans noticed something incredible about Anthony Martial's penalty

Man United fans noticed something incredible about Anthony Martial's penalty

Everton fans are furious with Romelu Lukaku for what he did when Man Utd scored

Everton fans are furious with Romelu Lukaku for what he did when Man Utd scored

Everyone is talking about what Sanchez did on the Arsenal bench after Lacazette's miss

Everyone is talking about what Sanchez did on the Arsenal bench after Lacazette's miss

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NFL Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again