Marshawn Lynch is one of the biggest cult icons in the National Football League today.

From his undying love of Skittles to his absolute hatred of doing any sort of media interview or press conference ever, and combined with his uncanny ability to be able to truck through any defender put in his path, it isn't hard to see why 'Beast Mode' is so beloved.

Playing today in his first regular season in the Silver and Black in Oakland, Lynch nabbed his first touchdown for his hometown team and decided to celebrate it in style, which was thankfully caught on camera by those in attendance and the television cameras.

After rushing 12 times for 45 yards and his touchdown, and with the Raiders well on their way to an eventual 45-20 victory over the struggling New York Jets, 'Beast Mode' decided to take things into his own hands and give the Oakland faithful a little extra entertainment.

With the Oakland Coliseum blaring out music during a timeout, Lynch let loose and got hyped, dancing along to the tunes with an infectious fever that only he can. Check it out after the drop...

Thankfully, this was captured from the stands....

...and by television cameras inside the stadium...

That is the look of a man who is VERY, VERY happy with his decision to come out of retirement in the offseason.

It is being reported that while he was dancing, the Oakland crowd was serenading Marshawn with chants of "Beast Mode, Beast Mode". That is love right there. Love between a man and the city he has made his prodigal return to.

It's a beautiful sight. One we hope that we can keep on seeing throughout the 2017 NFL season as the Raiders look to make a run at a Super Bowl appearance next February in Minnesota.

