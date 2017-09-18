Sadly, the WWE has lost yet another of its legends today (Sun. September 17, 2017) as it was announced that WWE Hall Of Fame manager Bobby "The Brain" Heenan has passed away at the age of 73.

Heenan was born on November 1st of 1943, where he grew up to become a huge wrestling fan while living in Chicago and Indianapolis. He would drop out of high school to help support his family as well as pursue his dreams in the professional wrestling industry. He got his first break in the business as a heel manager and wrestler in 1965 under the name "Pretty Boy" Bobby Heenan. In 1967 Heenan began doing work for World Wrestling Association (WWA) where he remained for eight years before moving on to the American Wrestling Association (AWA).

After spending 10 years in AWA, Heenan signed with the WWE in 1984 and began managing a variety of WWE Superstars such as Big John Studd, Andre The Giant, Rick Rude, Harley Race, and so many more. "The Brain" not only served as a WWE manager, but also did some work on the commentary desk as well.

Following an extremely successful career as both a manager and commentator for WWE over a span of 10 years, Heenan moved on to work for WWE's biggest competitor of all time, World Championship Wrestling (WCW), where he continued working as a manager and commentator. In January of 2000 Heenan was then replaced by Mark Madden as a commentator on Monday Night Nitro, however, he briefly continued commentating on the WCW Thunder program.

Soon after, Heenan was again replaced by former Tag Team Champ Stevie Ray on Thunder commentary before getting released form the company in November of 2000. Following his historic career, Heenan was inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame just four years later in 2004, just after WCW went out of business and was purchased by Vince McMahon in 2001.

In 2002 Heenan had announced that he had been battling throat cancer, and per a report from TMZ Sports, talent agent Gilbert Boyes stated that Heenan's wife recently said he would no longer be able to make public appearances.

We here at GMS would like to extend our sincerest thoughts and prayers to the Heenan family during this difficult time.

