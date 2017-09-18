Former WWE Monday Night RAW Women's Champion Sasha Banks revealed some beef that she has with wrestling fans earlier this month, and it wasn't received too well by the professional wrestling world.

WWE Superstars have one of the most grueling travel schedules in any sport or form of entertainment, as they are on the road over 200 days a year. The men and women who entertain us on a weekly basis hardly ever get time to spend with their families, and sacrifice a lot from their personal lives to be able to do what they do for us. While they may love their fans and everything they've done for the industry, there are time where they'd simply like to walk around the public eye as regular people - something that Banks recently opened up about on an appearance on the Sam Roberts' Wrestling Podcast.

Banks labeled fans who waited out to meet her at her airport gate, as well as fans who wait at her hotel to see her arrive, as 'creepy' and compared them to stalkers. Fans and professional wrestlers alike didn't take too kindly to her comments, labelling her a 'diva' and claiming she has no appreciation for her fans.

Ex-WWE, WCW, and ECW Superstar Shane Douglas is one of those people. Douglas recently made an appearance on The Triple Threat podcast to respond to Banks' claims, which he called 'ridiculous,' and simply told her to work in a different field if she doesn't appreciate the recognition (quotes via IWNerd):

“It’s ridiculous. There is a real simple fix here and I mean an incredibly simple fix. If you don’t like being and I’m using my fingers to make quotation marks “stalked” by the fans, quit.

"Go be a waitress, go be a teacher, go be an attorney, go be a business owner and go do whatever it is you want to do out of the limelight if that has become such a heavy burden for you. When you come into this business you have to know up front that as you are coming in all you can hope for is to have any kind of a career.

"When you get blessed to have a really good career and be on the top of that industry than shut the f*ck up and ride the ride.

"Take the bullsh*t with you because yes, there is a lot of bullsh*t to take with you I agree but if you don’t like that the fix is so simple and that is just quit and walk away. I don’t see her lining up to do that.

“It appalls me because with the fans and let’s be clear. Without the fans none of us are anything. We are nothing without the fans and if the fans don’t tune into want to see Sasha Banks or Shane Douglas or fill in the blank than pretty likely the promoter and in her case Vince McMahon can say that the fans don’t give a sh*t about her and I should send her back down to the minor leagues or get rid of her.

"I’d also remind her that if she hasn’t learned the history of the business she’s in or the company that she is in that “Divas” that are there are a dime a dozen and a flavor of the week.

"Unlike an Undertaker who had 25 victories in a row at WrestleMania, which is an incredible feat even me talking as a worker and to name a women’s wrestler that has come close to matching that doesn’t happen.

"Sit back and enjoy the ride, Sasha. Be thankful that those fans give a sh*t to want to sit there and wait for you and “stalk” you because they are the ones that are paying your salary and without them Vince McMahon wouldn’t be handing you that check or without them Vince McMahon wouldn’t even have you in that spot and without them you wouldn’t be on the show that you are on that has caused you so much duress.

"If you don’t like it, again the fix is so simple, just call Mr. McMahon up and say thank you for everything but I am quitting. Problem solved. Let’s see if she takes that avenue.”

What are your thoughts on Douglas' response to Banks' recent comments about WWE fans waiting to meet and greet her after she has gotten off a plane or when she's arriving at her hotel? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

