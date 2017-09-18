The WWE's Women's Division has never been bigger, and that's thanks in large part to a number of talented females on the promotion's roster.

WWE has seen some tremendously talented women come into the ring in its past; such as Lita, Trish Stratus, Mickie James, Molly Holly, Victoria, Natalya, and so many more. In the past few years, however, the WWE and its developmental territory in NXT has been producing some of, if not the, most talented female stars in professional wrestling history. When WWE fans witness the accomplishments of women such as Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks, Asuka, and so many more on the roster today, it's hard not to argue that female professional wrestling has never been hotter.

The WWE's current Women's Revolution has shown off some great rivalries between some of the best talent in professional wrestling today, but no better in-ring work was shown than during the feud between Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks.

Article continues below

Banks and Flair went head-to-head in a number of first including the first ever female Hell In A Cell and Falls Count Anywhere match. They also competed in an epic Ironman match that would go on to inspire SmackDown to main event their show with a Steel Cage match between Becky Lynch and Alexa Bliss for the SmackDown Live Women's Title.

Now that the WWE Draft and Superstar Shake-Up has separated some women from one another, given that they now do work for exclusive brands, each show has an equal number of stars and more women are able to get an opportunity in the championship picture.

Article continues below

Banks currently resides on Monday Night RAW, alongside the likes of Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax, and Bayley to name a few. "The Legit Boss" recently did an interview with Her Take to discuss what it's like to be in the middle of such a talent-stacked WWE female roster at this point in professional wrestling history. Here's what she had to say (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"It's the best, they motivate me. They make me who I am because I want to be the best and I want to get better every single day," Banks said.

"I remember being with Bayley, Charlotte and Becky in NXT, and we just pushed each other, and I remember every time that we had a match we wanted to outshine the guys, having the fans be like, 'You know what, they stole the show.' That's the best feeling in the world."

What are your thoughts on Banks' comments regarding the immense amount of talent surrounding her in the WWE's female division? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms