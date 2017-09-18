Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Neymar has been living it up at Paris Saint-Germain following his record-breaking move from Barcelona in the summer.

The Brazilian playmaker has now escaped from the shadow of the world’s best player, Lionel Messi, and appears to have already cemented his reputation as top dog at the Parc des Princes.

But is Neymar’s ego in danger of spiralling out of control in the French capital?

PSG beat Lyon 2-0 on Sunday, thanks to own goals from Marcelo and Jeremy Morel, but there were a couple of unsavoury incidents during the match involving the world’s most expensive footballer.

The first involved a free-kick which Edinson Cavani wanted to take but the ball was shielded by Dani Alves in order for Neymar to have the set-piece. The second, meanwhile, saw Neymar approach Cavani as he was about to take a penalty. The former Barça star clearly wanted to take it but was ushered away by the Uruguayan striker, who subsequently missed.

All hail Kenny Tete

With some people under the impression that Neymar is acting rather spoilt and even a little childish at the moment, everyone found it most amusing that he was kept relatively quiet by Kenny Tete.

Those who didn’t watch much Eredivisie or Europa League football last season probably don’t know too much about the 21-year-old right-back - but the lad’s clearly a major talent.

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-PSG-LYON

The Netherlands international, who joined Lyon from Ajax in the summer, enhanced his burgeoning reputation with an excellent performance against Neymar.

Video: Tete's excellent piece of defending v Neymar

And one piece of defending, producing in the 18th minute, made him everyone’s new favourite footballer on Sunday.

Neymar attempted to beat the Dutchman with a flip-flap but was denied by Tete, who stayed focused, produced a wonderful tackle and then won the second ball, too.

Watch it here…

Superb defending.

There was also this moment, too...

Reaction to Tete's masterclass v Neymar

Tete is now every football fan’s hero

Check out these tweets…

But... Tete did get roasted by Lo Celso

However, unfortunately for Tete, he was roasted for PSG’s second goal, which was assisted by substitute Giovani Lo Celso.

Still, at least he’ll be able to tell his grandkids one day that he left Neymar in his back pocket.

