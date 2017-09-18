Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

Diouf and Carragher were former teammates at Liverpool.

Jamie Carragher absolutely destroys El Hadji Diouf through trolling on Instagram

There's no doubt that Jamie Carragher will go down in the history books as a bonafide Liverpool legend after his stellar 17-year spell at the club.

He spent his entire professional career with his boyhood Reds, racking up 737 appearances and winning 11 trophies, including the Champions League.

The current Sky Sports pundit is always up for a bit of banter with former teammates on social media, but one man who he definitely does not like is El Hadji Diouf.

Carragher previously labelled the retired Senegalese winger as "the worst" footballer he played with, only for Diouf to claim in June that the Englishman "never did anything for his country" and only succeeded at Liverpool because he was a native.

There is no love lost between the pair, who were teammates between 2002 and 2005, and Carragher is sure to reignite the long-standing feud after his latest actions.

Stevie G posts lovely Instagram video

Steven Gerrard, another person Diouf unsurprisingly doesn't get along with, posted a great video on his official Instagram account on Sunday evening, which is shown further down the page.

Blackburn Rovers' Senegal midfielder El

It shows the former Liverpool and England captain, currently an academy coach at Anfield, helping his four-month-old son to kick a ball around the house.

You can even hear Gerrard shout "Shearer!" after one strike from his son, and it was in response to this video where Carragher brutally trolled Diouf once more.

Carragher absolutely ruins Diouf... again

As you can see in the image below, the 39-year-old destroyed Diouf by commenting on Gerrard's post: "Better than (El Hadji) Diouf already! Coaching looks like it's coming on."

This hilarious dig definitely puts Carra ahead in this rivalry, and given the fact that Diouf scored just six goals in 79 matches for Liverpool, maybe it's time for him to keep quiet for a change.

What do YOU make of Carragher's brutal joke at Diouf's expense? Be sure to leave YOUR opinion in the comments box below!

