Edinson Cavani was furious when Dani Alves showed his loyalty to Neymar

South American superstars Neymar and Edinson Cavani appear to be embroiled in a battle to become the main man at PSG.

His release clause was triggered in August and the 25-year-old Brazilian forward joined the club from Barcelona in a record breaking €222m deal.

Neymar has started his spell in Paris in superb form but failed to get on the scoresheet in Sunday night's 2-0 win over Lyon.

PSG boast a 100% record this season, winning all six of their Ligue 1 fixtures as they bid to reclaim the title from Monaco.

They beat Celtic 5-0 in the Champions League midweek and will surely go far in the elite European competition this season.

However, not all is well between Cavani and Neymar.

PSG coach Unai Emery urged his two world class forwards to work together ahead of the Sunday night clash with Lyon.

TOPSHOT-FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-PSG-SAINT-ETIENNE

"Neymar came here knowing that we all want to do something together," Emery told reporters. "With his abilities, his qualities, he can help us to achieve the goals.

"He can also achieve his individual goals. But he also knows there are a lot of good players here. He deserves to be here. We'll work with him. I talked with Neymar about his role. I spoke with Cavani as well.

"The most important thing is that during a match, they help each other, that they work together, that they discuss for penalties, set-pieces.

FBL-EUR-C1-CELTIC-PSG

"I think both are smart players. They need each other. They do the work together. If the first penalty is taken by Cavani, another will be for Neymar."

What Dani Alves did to annoy Cavani

Neymar and Cavani both want to be on set pieces but former Barcelona teammate Dani Alves has clearly picked which side he's on.

The veteran Brazilian full-back refused to give Cavani the ball when PSG had a free kick in a dangerous position midway through the second half.

FBL-EUR-C1-PSG-TRAINING

Alves, wanting Neymar to match the statistics of Messi and Ronaldo, insisted that PSG's summer signing took the free kick.

The 30-year-old Uruguayan striker was visibly upset whilst fighting with Alves in order to get hold of the ball.

Neymar did take the free kick but failed to score.

