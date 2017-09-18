It's rare for a team to win a game of football without directly scoring, but that's exactly what Paris Saint-Germain did against Lyon on Sunday night.

They dominated possession at the Parc des Princes but needed late own goals from Lyon's centre-back pairing Marcelo and Jeremy Morel to get the three points.

The 2-0 result means PSG have won all six of their Ligue 1 encounters so far this season as they look to reclaim the French title from defending champions Monaco.

Paris lined up with the breathtaking attacking quartet of Julian Draxler, loan signing Kylian Mbappe, world-record transfer Neymar and prolific marksman Edinson Cavani.

Despite the strong start to the season, tension has been building up between the latter two forwards, and it surfaced itself yet again in PSG's latest match.

Neymar vs. Cavani?

Unai Emery's men may not have won the league last term, but Cavani was absolutely outstanding, scoring a whopping 49 goals in 50 games across all competitions.

That said, following Neymar's £198 million arrival from Barcelona in the summer, the Brazilian seems to feel that he has taken over from Cavani as PSG's main man.

Manager Emery has been pleading with the South American duo to work together more during games, but the latest incident involving the pair certainly won't help with that.

Neymar and Cavani at it again

In the 79th-minute against Lyon, with the score at 1-0, PSG were awarded a penalty, with Cavani, who has been the regular spot-kick taker ever since Zlatan Ibrahimovic left, grabbing the ball.

However, as you can see in the videos below, Neymar tried to take the penalty off the 30-year-old, who understandably didn't want to give up his chance to double Paris' advantage.

When Cavani said no to Neymar's demand, the 25-year-old walked off in anger and, in pretty childish fashion, can be seen shaking his head at his teammate's refusal to hand him the penalty.

To make the situation worse, following the argument, the Uruguayan striker saw his spot-kick brilliantly saved onto the crossbar by Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes.

Fans react on Twitter

Fans who watched Sunday's clash couldn't believe the squabble Neymar and Cavani had out on the pitch and took to Twitter to share their opinion. Check out some of the best reaction below:

Fans also pointed out how often Neymar benefitted from Lionel Messi's selflessness, seeing as the Barca icon regularly allowed his partner in crime to take penalties ahead of himself.

Just 20 minutes after the final whistle, Cavani, who had scored three penalties out of three prior to the game, was caught leaving PSG's stadium and, interestingly, went straight to the car park.

