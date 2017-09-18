Mario Balotelli's reputation in England is not exactly the greatest, particularly after his ill-fated spell with Liverpool in which he only scored one competitive goal for the club.

During his early days with Manchester City, the surly Italian striker at least done some talking on the pitch, scoring a fair few for Roberto Mancini's side - he even provided the assist for Sergio Aguero's famous Premier League winning strike.

Now, the 27-year-old in in France with Nice where he is probably enjoying the best football of his life after failing to make an impact at AC Milan.

Balotelli appears focused at the south coast club and is finally fulfilling some of the enormous potential he possesses.

Last season, his goals helped guide them to an unexpected third place finish, however, they were denied a place in the Champions League as they were beaten by Napoli in the final qualifying round.

On Sunday, Nice made the trip to Rennes after thumping high-flying Monaco 4-0 last time out and were left frustrated by the opposition.

They huffed and puffed but could not find that all important goal.

ENTER MARIO BALOTELLI

That was until the 79th-minute, when the Italian goal getter stepped up to produce a moment of brilliance.

Balotelli was put through by a defence splitting pass after losing his marker, but the weight of the ball appeared to be to hard at first as it pushed him fairly wide.

That didn't matter, as from the tight angle the Nice forward unleashed an unstoppable effort the rifled into the net.

VIDEO

What a strike from Balotelli, to seal a vital three points.

The Ligue 1 side are in a rich vein of form having beaten Belgian side Zulte 5-1 away from home in the Europa League on Thursday evening.

Amazingly, Balotelli was spotted do something very unusual on his way home from that match; he re-watched the fixture on the plane as he is so motivated to improve his game!

BALOTELLI'S COMMITMENT

He appears to be a new man and he may end up joining the likes of Ciro Immobile and Andrea Belotti as Italy's World Cup strikers next summer.

