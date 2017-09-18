Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Formula 1

Fernando Alonso: Retires, again!.

The view from Fernando Alonso’s car of dramatic first lap of Singapore GP is incredible

The night race of the Formula One calendar was guaranteed to produce a grand show on September 17 after a brilliant qualifying by Ferrari, while Mercedes struggled, only managing fifth and sixth on the grid on Saturday.

Fortunes overturned during the race as it ended with reigning champions Mercedes finishing with both drivers on the podium at first and third, whereas Ferrari bowed out on the very first lap.

Meanwhile, there were surprises awaiting as Fernando Alonso secured an impressive eighth on the starting grid, which was a startling contrast to the team’s earlier displays throughout the campaign.

However, the luck of the UK-based outfit was shortlived as Alonso made contact with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen on the first lap, ultimately retiring.

The former world champion made a phenomenal start taking the outside route, despite beginning from the left corner.

He managed to avoid the ‘chaos’ as Ferrari's and Red Bull scrambled to gain the upper hand under the arc-lights at the Marina Bay circuit.

It was when Alonso tried breaking on Turn 1, when he was clipped on the left rear by Verstappen, who had already suffered damages from the initial collision with the Ferrari's.

The McLaren ace believed he was ‘guaranteed’ for a podium finish if he wasn’t the victim of the accident between Red Bull and Ferrari.

Speaking after his exit, the 36-year-old said: “The car was completely destroyed on the left side, and it was almost a miracle we could continue after that hit.

“In the end we had to retire which is shame because we had high hopes for this race.

“We would even be leading because Hamilton was behind me in Turn 1, so if Hamilton is leading [when the race restarted after the safety car] it means we would be leading.

“Sometimes things work out and sometimes they don't.

“When we start last because of penalties or we change the engine, usually 20 cars finish.

“Now we are good here and with the rain - the podium was guaranteed or maybe we would be even fighting for victory.”

Asked if he regrets the unexpected turn of events and his sixth retirement of the season, Alonso replied that it was more painful as the car had performed admirably this weekend in Singapore.

“It hurts because a podium is always a podium but when we all arrive in the first corner at the start and you are on the outside, if one driver goes wide he hits you,” continued the Spanish star.

“As I said, when starts are so close, things usually happen so we'll try to find another chance in Malaysia.”

