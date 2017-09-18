Marco Pellegri is the assistant manager to Ivan Juric at Genoa and became an instant hit on social media during Sunday night's 3-2 defeat to Lazio.

Italian striker Ciro Immobile has been excellent since joining Lazio last summer and scored two crucial late goals to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

Lazio sit 3rd in the table, despite spending less than £15m this summer.

Immobile took his tally for the season to six but Genoa's new and upcoming striker was the one who really caught in the eye in the Serie A fixture.

Pietro Pellegri became the youngest ever Serie A debutant in December 2016 when he came off the bench against Torino at the age 15.

Born in 2001, the 16-year-old wonderkid was a first half substitute against Lazio on Sunday night and marked his first appearance of the season with a brace.

Pellegri became the youngest goalscorer in Serie A history when he scored in a 3-2 defeat at Roma in May.

His father Marco Pellegri became a viral sensation after footage of him crying on the bench emerged towards the end of the Lazio defeat.

The assistant manager/proud father couldn't contain his joy and was captured by the TV cameras wiping away tears.

Pellegri's coach had some kind words to say about the Italy U17 star to the press following the 3-2 defeat.

“We're working a lot with Pellegri," said Genoa boss Juric, as per Tribal Football. "He played like a real centre-forward tonight. It's a great story, his father is my very close friend and now his son is doing so well in this team."

