After their emphatic 4-0 victory over Arsenal before the international break, Liverpool were being talked about as genuine contenders for the Premier League title.

Jurgen Klopp’s side ripped the Gunners to shreds and looked deadly whenever they ventured forwards.

However, since the international break, it’s been a totally different story for the Reds.

Article continues below

First they were hammered 5-0 by Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City - although that can be put down to Sadio Mane’s red card - then they were held to a 2-2 draw against Sevilla in the Champions League last week.

That wasn’t a bad result, in fairness, but their 1-1 draw against Burnley on Saturday certainly was.

Article continues below

Sean Dyche’s men took the lead in the 27th minute through Scott Arfield and although Mohamed Salah equalised shortly afterwards, Liverpool failed to break down their opponents again and were forced to settle for a point which leaves them eighth in the Premier League table.

Shearer drops a truth bomb about Klopp

Alan Shearer watched the match and was left distinctly unimpressed with both Liverpool and their manager.

And in his latest column for The Sun, the Match of the Day pundit tore into Klopp, arguing Liverpool are no better now than they were under Brendan Rodgers.

Ouch.

“Jurgen Klopp is brilliant at the public relations game,” Shearer wrote. “Indeed, listen to him and you would be fooled into thinking everything has been on an upward curve since he joined Liverpool.

“Yes, he got them back into the Champions League with last season’s fourth place, which will have bought him plenty of boardroom bonus points.

“The truth, however, is that Liverpool are no different under boss Klopp than they were under Brendan Rodgers.

“Brilliant going forward but not so clever at the back.”

The stats back Shearer up

Indeed, if you compare the record of Klopp and Rodgers side-by-side, it’s hard to argue that Liverpool are a better side under Klopp.

Rodgers picked up 41 wins and an average of 1.93 points-per-game in his first 73 matches as Liverpool boss.

Klopp, on the other hand, has only managed to record 37 wins - and an average of 1.81 points-per-game - from the same number of matches.

Shearer: Klopp's tactics 'laughable' against Burnley

“As our table below shows, Rodgers can actually boast a BETTER record than Klopp up to this point in their respective Liverpool managerial careers,” Shearer continued. “I am left wondering just what he does on the training ground when the same defensive errors are repeated week in, week out.

“What I witnessed on Saturday in their draw at home to Burnley was laughable.

“Much like when I analysed their 3-3 draw at Watford on the opening day and, more recently, their 5-0 defeat against Manchester City.

“Klopp will point to the red card as a turning point in that game. But it was a forward in Sadio Mane who was sent off.

“In that situation, you shut up shop and try to get something out of the game. Not Liverpool. They just opened up, as they did at Watford.”

Shearer: Liverpool needed to sign a Van Dijk alternative

Shearer also believes that Klopp should have done more to sign a centre-back after missing out on Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk.

“Now I know Klopp tried to get defender Virgil van Dijk,” the Premier League’s all-time leading goalscorer added. “But it was clear early on that move wasn’t going to happen after they were forced into an apology over their handling of the proposed transfer.

“In that case, they needed to go out and get someone else.

“Liverpool can be thrilling to watch but it is increasingly enjoyable for rival fans, too.

“Klopp must sort out the defending or that long-awaited title will remain a very distant dream.”

Is Alan Shearer right about Jurgen Klopp? Have your say by leaving a comment below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms