Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

Coutinho signs new Liverpool contract months before Champions League game.

What Philippe Coutinho said after signing new Liverpool contract in January

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Neymar’s £198 million move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain last month was always going to have side effects across Europe.

Barca brought in talented 20-year-old Ousmane Dembele for an initial £97 million, but they also saw multiple bids in excess of £100 million for Philippe Coutinho rejected by Liverpool.

The attacking midfielder reportedly had his heart set on a move to the Nou Camp, however the Reds continually insisted that their star man wasn’t for sale, and he remained at Anfield.

SIGN UP NOW

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article HERE

Article continues below

Many people may have forgotten that Coutinho, who was Liverpool’s top scorer in all competitions last season, only signed a bumper new contract in January.

Coutinho’s new Liverpool contract

With everything that happened this summer, from transfer requests to “back problems”, we’ve decided to take a look back at what Coutinho said after his extension was announced.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

WATCH: Fan catches Marshawn Lynch dancing hilariously after scoring TD

WATCH: Fan catches Marshawn Lynch dancing hilariously after scoring TD

AJ Styles debuted an amazing new look during Live Event in Japan

AJ Styles debuted an amazing new look during Live Event in Japan

Ex-WWE Superstar goes off on Sasha Banks' recent comments about wrestling fans

Ex-WWE Superstar goes off on Sasha Banks' recent comments about wrestling fans

Kenny Tete is everyone's new favourite footballer after brilliant moment v Neymar

Kenny Tete is everyone's new favourite footballer after brilliant moment v Neymar

WATCH: Fans couldn't believe what happened between Neymar and Cavani last night

WATCH: Fans couldn't believe what happened between Neymar and Cavani last night

The Brazil international agreed a five-year contract to keep him at Liverpool up to 2022 and make him the highest-paid player at the club, earning around £150,000-per-week.

FBL-ENG-PR-CRYSTAL PALACE-LIVERPOOL

Interestingly, the new deal, which came into effect in July, didn’t have a release clause included in it, and here’s what the man himself had to say.

What did Coutinho say?

“It is a club that I am very grateful to and this (contract) shows my happiness here,” Coutinho told Liverpool’s website, via BBC.

The gifted playmaker added: “I signed this new contract to stay here for a few more years because it’s a great honour for me.

Liverpool v Middlesbrough - Premier League

“It gives me great happiness because I was welcomed here with open arms by everyone at the club and the supporters right from my first day.”

Brendan Rodgers brought Coutinho to Merseyside from Inter Milan in 2013 for just £8.5 million, but despite multiple plaudits and individual awards, he is yet to win a trophy with Liverpool.

A lot can change in a few months

As stated above, Coutinho claimed he was happy and wanted to stay, but as circumstances changed, he submitted a transfer request in an attempt to force through a move to Barcelona.

It remains to be seen whether or not the Spanish giants will come back in for him next summer, and for now, he must rebuild his relationship with Liverpool fans.

FBL-EUR-C1-LIVERPOOL-SEVILLA

Coutinho’s relationship with Liverpool fans

There’s a long way to go, but the 25-year-old received a warmer reception than Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez when he made his first appearance of the season last week.

Coutinho came on as a substitute in the Champions League against Sevilla before returning to the starting XI in the disappointing 1-1 draw with Burnley.

No fan likes to see a player try to leave their club, however, one thing that Liverpool supporters will certainly appreciate from Coutinho is top-class performances on a consistent basis.

Liverpool v Burnley - Premier League

The Brazilian’s long-term future is uncertain, but with his technical qualities, Jurgen Klopp’s team will need him at his best if they are to compete this term – both domestically, and in Europe.

Liverpool fans: Are YOU willing to show full support to Coutinho this season, even though he might join Barca in the summer? Leave YOUR opinions in the comments box below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Philippe Coutinho
Football

Trending Stories

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

AJ Styles debuted an amazing new look during Live Event in Japan

AJ Styles debuted an amazing new look during Live Event in Japan

Kenny Tete is everyone's new favourite footballer after brilliant moment v Neymar

Kenny Tete is everyone's new favourite footballer after brilliant moment v Neymar

WATCH: Fans couldn't believe what happened between Neymar and Cavani last night

WATCH: Fans couldn't believe what happened between Neymar and Cavani last night

Jamie Carragher absolutely destroys El Hadji Diouf after Gerrard posts Instagram video

Jamie Carragher absolutely destroys El Hadji Diouf after Gerrard posts Instagram video

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again