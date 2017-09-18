Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Danny Murphy's analysis of Wayne Rooney's performance v Man United has caused a huge stir

Yesterday, Wayne Rooney made his first trip back to Old Trafford with Everton and it didn't exactly go to plan for Manchester United's record goal scorer.

The Englishman's Toffees side laboured early on, conceding to an Antonio Valencia wonder strike in the opening minutes and could have been further behind shortly after.

They did show signs of recovery, but everyone watching was aware that their chances of a comeback would have been significantly increased if Rooney had been taken off earlier.

He got into some nice positions, but his tendency to drop deep suffocated the attack, his passing was dreadful and he missed two golden opportunities.

United would eventually romp to a 4-0 victory, with Romelu Lukaku scoring and notching an assist against his former side.

The Belgian was one of the major talking points before the match and he was after, due to the fact he was caught shushing the Everton crowd after Henrikh Mkhitaryan's strike and celebrated Anthony Martial's penalty before it went in.

Lukaku was brilliant and United deserved a lot of plaudits for their late assault on the Everton goal, however, Match of the Day pundit Danny Murphy only heaped praise on one man.

MURPHY'S ROONEY BIAS

Amazingly, the former Liverpool man was hugely impressed by Rooney's display, despite the fact that nearly every other human being labelled the former England captain as one of the most disappointing on show.

Naturally, Twitter had a big say on the comments and safe to say they were not happy with Murphy's 'expert' analysis.

TWITTER REACTS

They are not happy with Murphy and rightly so, I mean, they have to pay for the TV licence!

Garth Crooks also weighed in on the Rooney debate with a deluded opinion, something he is pretty famous for.

"Rooney at his sharpest might have had a hat-trick in this game," he said, per Manchester Evening News.

Manchester United v Everton - Premier League

"On this showing, I’m not entirely sure why Mourinho didn’t insist the former England captain stay at Old Trafford for one more season. He clearly still has goals in him."

He looked like the opposite of a goal scorer Garth, maybe watch the game in future.

