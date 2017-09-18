All eyes were at the T-Mobile Arena in Nevada on the night of September 16 as two giants of the middleweight division, Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin, faced off for a showdown.

Both boxers gave everything they had in their arsenal, landing punches and withstanding body blows for an enticing 12-round contest on Saturday, keeping everyone at the edge of their seat.

The result was declared a split draw between the two, meaning Golovkin retains his WBA [Super], WBC, IBF, and IBO titles.

However, the focus shifted at the aftermath of the bout as judge Adalaide Byrd became the subject of discussion among fans and experts.

Her controversial scoring of 118-110 in favour of Alvarez left the crowd, as well as pundits, astonished, while Dave Moretti scored the fight 115-113 in favour of Triple G, and Don Trella adjudged it a 114-114 draw.

Boxing analyst Teddy Atlas voiced his frustrations later and deemed the scorecard of the debatable verdict of Byrd as ‘corrupt’.

It was confirmed to sources close to Daily Mirror that the US-based judge burst into tears as she became aware of the reactions on social media, being the subject of condemnation among the boxing faithful.

Several fans and experts have questioned the competency of Byrd to hold such a pivotal stature on a bout of this magnitude.

Although, the incident of the Canelo-GGG draw was not the first time a situation like this has occurred, as Byrd was the centre of attention during Manny Pacquiao’s infamous loss to Jeff Horn in Brisbane last July.

Referring to the action-packed event on Saturday, the eight-weight world champion joked on Twitter, stating: “Did they bring these judges over from Australia? #CaneloGGG"

Oscar De La Hoya, promoter of Canelo Alvarez, confirmed that the 27-year-old will exercise the rematch clause, which could take place during the summer next year.

Unless swift actions are not taken immediately for such drastic judgements, the sport will ultimately suffer in the long run and could lose viewers who would not be inclined to engage in boxing on the back of these bizarre verdicts.

An additional judge-or two, especially during world title fights, could be a prompt solution for the time being.

