It was hard not to feel sorry for Edinson Cavani during Paris Saint-Germain’s 2-0 win over Lyon on Sunday.

The Uruguayan striker, who scored 49 goals in 50 appearances for PSG last season, had a couple of problems during the match involving his own teammates.

Neymar, the club’s record signing and the most expensive footballer of all time, decided to make life difficult for his fellow South American and it was all a bit awkward.

First, there was an issue over who would take a free-kick.

Cavani attempted to get the ball but Dani Alves, who gave it to Neymar instead, was having none of it.

Alves and Neymar have only been at PSG for two minutes, so you can understand if Cavani, who joined the French club back in 2013, felt aggrieved by the situation.

Neymar then attempted to take Cavani's penalty

Then, in the second half, Neymar attempted to take a penalty off Cavani while his teammate was positioning the ball on the spot.

Cavani subsequently missed the penalty and it’s surely no exaggeration to suggest that Neymar’s sulking may have put off the 30-year-old.

Emery reacts to the Cavani-Neymar penalty incident

Clearly, there’s an issue between Neymar and Cavani that PSG boss Unai Emery must address before it gets out of hand.

"The penalties are to be struck by a few players, one is Cavani and the other is Neymar," Emery said after the match, per Goal. "It takes a gentleman's agreement on the ground to hit the penalties.

"Afterwards, we will arrange internally for the penalties that are coming in, because I think both are able to score them, and I want the two to alternate in this exercise.

"If there is no agreement, I will decide. I do not want it to be a problem for us."

What Cavani did straight after the match

However, judging by what Cavani did straight after the match, Neymar’s behaviour got to the Uruguay international.

According to France Football journalist Xavier Barret, Cavani left the Parc des Princes 20 minutes after the final whistle and avoided the mixed zone - the area players walk through and are questioned by journalists - completely.

It seems Cavani was desperate to get away from the ground as soon as possible.

It's also claimed Neymar unfollowed Cavani on Instagram

Meanwhile, it’s also being stated on Twitter that Neymar unfollowed Cavani on Instagram after the match.

We can’t verify whether Neymar actually followed Cavani in the first place, although judging by this, he did…

