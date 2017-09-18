The Singapore Grand Prix race provided a huge upset for many, as a start-line crash eliminated title contender Sebastian Vettel, alongside Max Verstappen and Kimi Raikkonen.

Vettel had the pole position in the race, hoping to regain his Number 1 spot in the standings. However, not only did he fail to finish, but the leader Lewis Hamilton grabbed the victory and cemented his first place in the championship.

In Formula 1’s first ever wet night race, Verstappen and Raikkonen both started quickly and tried to dive down the inside of Vettel.

Verstappen found himself in the middle of a car-sandwich, sending Raikkonen spinning across the front of his car and into the path of Vettel.

Raikkonen and Verstappen retired straight away, while Vettel crashed after trying to get back to the pits due to the damage sustained, and retired afterwards.

A footage from Verstappen's car shows the action as it happened, as well as Red Bull's reaction to the crash.

Understandably, they were not at all happy with what both Ferraris did to their driver. Max Verstappen has laid the blame on Sebastian Vettel, declaring: "I think mainly Sebastian started squeezing me. Maybe he didn't see Kimi on the left but that's not an excuse.

"If you are fighting for the world championship you shouldn't take those risks squeezing someone that much. You can see what happens. Lewis is leading the race and the three of us are out.

Watch the collision from Verstappen's view point below.

As you can see, Verstappen is clearly not to blame for the incident, and the sole responsibility should be on Ferrari's shoulders.

“What does he expect? When you’re fighting for a world championship, you shouldn’t do that. It was not very clever.”

The FIA, however, decided not to take any further action following the collision between Vettel and Raikkonen and the Red Bull of Verstappen. Stewards rule none of Vettel, Raikkonen, or Verstappen "wholly or predominantly to blame" for what happened in the first lap.

They spoke to all three drivers after the race and could not find sufficient fault in any of them. They described the crash as a 'chain reaction', and see nothing but a racing incident.

Opinions will differ, no doubt, but Lewis Hamilton was the lucky winner from that incident for sure!

