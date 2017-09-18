Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

martin odegaard.

Martin Odegaard’s latest performance for Heerenveen shows us where his career is at

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

So, just how good *is* Martin Odegaard and can he fulfil the immense potential he showed before joining Real Madrid back in 2015?

It may feel that the Norway international has been on the scene for a fairly long time now but he doesn’t turn 19 until December.

Odegaard joined Madrid at the age of 16, signing from his boyhood club Stromsgodset for a reported fee of £2.3 million almost three years ago.

Article continues below

He made his first-team debut for Los Blancos on the final day of the 2014-15 campaign, coming on as a second-half substitute for Cristiano Ronaldo against Getafe.

However, Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid’s manager at the time, later described that particular substitution as a “PR exercise”. Needless to say, Ancelotti’s admission must have been hugely embarrassing for Odegaard.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

WATCH: Fan catches Marshawn Lynch dancing hilariously after scoring TD

WATCH: Fan catches Marshawn Lynch dancing hilariously after scoring TD

Ex-WWE Superstar goes off on Sasha Banks' recent comments about wrestling fans

Ex-WWE Superstar goes off on Sasha Banks' recent comments about wrestling fans

WWE legend Bobby Heenan sadly passes away aged 73

WWE legend Bobby Heenan sadly passes away aged 73

Kenny Tete is everyone's new favourite footballer after brilliant moment v Neymar

Kenny Tete is everyone's new favourite footballer after brilliant moment v Neymar

WATCH: Fans couldn't believe what happened between Neymar and Cavani last night

WATCH: Fans couldn't believe what happened between Neymar and Cavani last night

Ancelotti, Rafael Benitez and then Zinedine Zidane all felt that Odegaard wasn’t yet ready for first-team football at the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid Castilla v Athletic Club B - Segunda Division B

Odegaard was loaned to Heerenveen in January

Zidane subsequently agreed to loan the young Norwegian starlet to Heerenveen back in January of this year. The teenager signed an 18-month loan deal and he made 15 appearances for the Dutch club last season, scoring two goals.

We analysed his first performance for the club, against Den Haag, and came to the conclusion that he was still a player with incredible talent and potential despite concerns that his career has stalled.

PSV Eindhoven v SC Heerenveen - Eredivisie

But how has Odegaard’s career developed since then?

A couple of weeks ago we showed you an incredible free-kick that he scored for the Norway’s Under-21 side and it seems the youngster is now firmly on the right path.

Video: Odegaard's individual highlights v Excelsior

Odegaard was excellent in Heerenveen’s 2-1 win over Excelsior on Saturday and you can watch his individual highlights from the match here…

What this latest footage tells us

As you can see, Odegaard is adjusting to senior football nicely. He looks stronger, faster and more confident than ever before.

Some of Odegaard’s touches are sublime while his range of passing has also improved.

SC Heerenveen v PSV Eindhoven - Eredivisie

He’s now finding space in central areas, instead of always drifting out to the wings, and his overall footballing intelligence has advanced significantly.

If he keeps it up, Zidane will surely be tempted to include Odegaard in his first-team squad for the 2018-19 campaign.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Martin Odegaard
Gareth Bale
Zinedine Zidane
Football
Real Madrid
La Liga

Trending Stories

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

Ex-WWE Superstar goes off on Sasha Banks' recent comments about wrestling fans

Ex-WWE Superstar goes off on Sasha Banks' recent comments about wrestling fans

Kenny Tete is everyone's new favourite footballer after brilliant moment v Neymar

Kenny Tete is everyone's new favourite footballer after brilliant moment v Neymar

WATCH: Fans couldn't believe what happened between Neymar and Cavani last night

WATCH: Fans couldn't believe what happened between Neymar and Cavani last night

Jamie Carragher absolutely destroys El Hadji Diouf after Gerrard posts Instagram video

Jamie Carragher absolutely destroys El Hadji Diouf after Gerrard posts Instagram video

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again