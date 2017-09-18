Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

David Luiz.

Garth Crooks' view of David Luiz's red card Vs Arsenal is the super strange

Garth Crooks is certainly a pundit that divides opinion amongst football fans.

The BBC pundit is well known for his often nonsensical Team of the Week and the crazy formation he conjures simply to suit who he wants to include, but he's also prone to an outburst or two on Final Score.

Chelsea faced Arsenal on Sunday and played out a tense 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge, but one of the most memorable moments of the game arrived in the 87th minutes as David Luiz received a straight red card for a lunging challenge on Sead Kolisinac.

It could be argued that Arsenal had the better of the play against the Champions on Sunday and Luiz's lunge after a tussle with Alexis Sanchez was a sure-fire sign of his frustration.

However, Crooks seems to think Luiz 'wanted a piece of Kolasinac' specifically.

In his weekly column for the BBC, Crooks wrote: “Sead Kolasinac is built like one of those North London brick toilets that withstood bombing raids during the Second World War.

“Even after the most awful tackle by my defender of the year last season, David Luiz, he rose to his feet determined to finish the game.

“The way Luiz overran the ball in an attempt to draw Kolasinac into the challenge left me in no doubt that the Chelsea defender knew exactly what he was doing. In my view, he wanted a piece of Kolasinac.”

That's not the worst of Crooks' opinion though, not by a long shot.

The former striker goes on to suggest that a dangerous tackle like Luiz's would have been given a 'standing ovation' in his day.

“In my playing days, both men would have received a standing ovation for a tackle like that - Luiz for throwing down the gauntlet and Kolasinac for accepting it,” continued Crooks.

Garth Crooks

“Even though the Arsenal defender came off worst, the impressive Bosnia-Herzegovina international finished the game and with it earned a moral victory."

Whether you believe Crooks is endorsing potential leg-breaking tackles, it's hard to see what he's trying to justify.

David Luiz
Football
Alexis Sanchez

