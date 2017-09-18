The much-awaited bout between Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez ended in a controversial split draw on Saturday night, leading to jeers and boos from the crowd.

It had been an enthralling match-up, but it looked as though Golovkin may just have snuck it after landing a number of punches as a result of the constant forward pressure he applied on Alvarez.

The gathered crowd voiced their displeasure, however, when a split-draw decision was announced, which was especially strange when you consider that one judge scored it 118-110 in Canelo's favour.

Both fighters used their post-fight interviews to express their desire for a rematch, and, judging by the reaction of the disappointed crowd, the public want it too.

In fact, Golovkin was already talking about what he could do differently to avoid a similar result in a rematch, such was his confidence that a second bout will be organised.

"Of course, of course, I want a rematch," said Golovkin in the aftermath of the bout.

"I want to fight. I have my belt. I want a championship fight."

When asked what Triple G would do differently in the rematch, he replied with: "I have a couple of ideas. He moved too much. I want a Mexican style fight."

Canelo, who was equally disappointed with the result, also made it clear that he too would like another go at beating Golovkin when he was queried in the ring.

"Yes, of course, obviously yes, if the people want it, yes." said Canelo, who was speaking through a translater.

"He didn’t win it was a draw. I always said I was going to be a step ahead of him."

"In the first rounds I came out to see what he had, then I was building from there. I think I won eight rounds."

The draw was a massive anti-climax to say the least after the fight lived up to the hype that surrounded it in the build-up, and it seems that a rematch would be more than welcome amongst the combatants and fans alike!

