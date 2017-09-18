Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Boxing

Golovkin was speaking after anti-climactic draw in Las Vegas..

Gennady Golovkin already talking about potential rematch with Canelo Alvarez

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The much-awaited bout between Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez ended in a controversial split draw on Saturday night, leading to jeers and boos from the crowd.

It had been an enthralling match-up, but it looked as though Golovkin may just have snuck it after landing a number of punches as a result of the constant forward pressure he applied on Alvarez.

The gathered crowd voiced their displeasure, however, when a split-draw decision was announced, which was especially strange when you consider that one judge scored it 118-110 in Canelo's favour.

Article continues below

Both fighters used their post-fight interviews to express their desire for a rematch, and, judging by the reaction of the disappointed crowd, the public want it too.

In fact, Golovkin was already talking about what he could do differently to avoid a similar result in a rematch, such was his confidence that a second bout will be organised.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

WATCH: Fan catches Marshawn Lynch dancing hilariously after scoring TD

WATCH: Fan catches Marshawn Lynch dancing hilariously after scoring TD

Ex-WWE Superstar goes off on Sasha Banks' recent comments about wrestling fans

Ex-WWE Superstar goes off on Sasha Banks' recent comments about wrestling fans

WWE legend Bobby Heenan sadly passes away aged 73

WWE legend Bobby Heenan sadly passes away aged 73

Kenny Tete is everyone's new favourite footballer after brilliant moment v Neymar

Kenny Tete is everyone's new favourite footballer after brilliant moment v Neymar

WATCH: Fans couldn't believe what happened between Neymar and Cavani last night

WATCH: Fans couldn't believe what happened between Neymar and Cavani last night

"Of course, of course, I want a rematch," said Golovkin in the aftermath of the bout.

"I want to fight. I have my belt. I want a championship fight."

When asked what Triple G would do differently in the rematch, he replied with: "I have a couple of ideas. He moved too much. I want a Mexican style fight."

Canelo, who was equally disappointed with the result, also made it clear that he too would like another go at beating Golovkin when he was queried in the ring.

Gennady Golovkin v Canelo Alvarez

"Yes, of course, obviously yes, if the people want it, yes." said Canelo, who was speaking through a translater.

"He didn’t win it was a draw. I always said I was going to be a step ahead of him."

"In the first rounds I came out to see what he had, then I was building from there. I think I won eight rounds."

The draw was a massive anti-climax to say the least after the fight lived up to the hype that surrounded it in the build-up, and it seems that a rematch would be more than welcome amongst the combatants and fans alike!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Boxing
Saul Alvarez
David Haye
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao

Trending Stories

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

Ex-WWE Superstar goes off on Sasha Banks' recent comments about wrestling fans

Ex-WWE Superstar goes off on Sasha Banks' recent comments about wrestling fans

Kenny Tete is everyone's new favourite footballer after brilliant moment v Neymar

Kenny Tete is everyone's new favourite footballer after brilliant moment v Neymar

WATCH: Fans couldn't believe what happened between Neymar and Cavani last night

WATCH: Fans couldn't believe what happened between Neymar and Cavani last night

Jamie Carragher absolutely destroys El Hadji Diouf after Gerrard posts Instagram video

Jamie Carragher absolutely destroys El Hadji Diouf after Gerrard posts Instagram video

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again