Tennis

Guilherme Clezar.

Guilherme Clezar fined for gesture during a Davis Cup tie in Japan

Brazilian tennis ace Guilherme Clezar has received a heavy fine from the International Tennis Federation for "offensive behavior" during a Davis Cup tie in Japan.

The 24-year-old suffered defeat to Yuichi Sugita in Osaka 6-2, 7-5, 7-6, (7-5). His unsporting behavior came as a result of a successful line challenge he made.

Clezar was 2-0 down in sets, and with the score 6-6 in the third, he needed to win the tie-break in order to stay in the match.

In the second point of the last game, he placed a good forehand shot and forced Sugita to find the net. However, his shot was judged "out" and he decided to challenge.

The challenge was successful, but Clezar was caught on camera making an inappropriate gesture towards the line judge.

Clezar turned to the line judge after seeing the technology and stretched his eyes in the direction of the official. Eventually, Clezar lost the tie-break and the tie. What is more, the world No. 244 has subsequently been fined for "unsportsmanlike behavior".

As a result, ITF took a decision to fine him £1,100.

The federation issued a statement related to what happened, and it read: "The incident was reported after the match and the TV footage was then reviewed by the tie referee.

"Clezar issued a written apology. The ITF condemns all forms of offensive behaviour."

After the defeat, Clezar issued an apology and insisted he had no intention to be "a racist".

"We have been extremely well received here and I have an excellent relationship with all tennis players from many different countries on the circuit," he was quoted on the Brazilian Tennis Confederation’s Facebook page.

“Even though I didn’t mean any prejudice, I recognize the gesture doesn’t ring true with the attitudes of respect, enthusiasm, solidarity, emotion and many other things that sport means to us and I want to express my regret and my most sincere apologies."

Clezar and the Brazilian team do not have to worry about bad reception anymore, as they were eliminated 3-1 by Japan in the play-offs.

