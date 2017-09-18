Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

Liverpool fans.

The price tag on Liverpool's new special edition kit is absolutely ridiculous

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

On Monday morning, Liverpool's kit manufacturer New Balance launched a special edition kit to celebrate 125 years since the club's inception.

Without the suspended Sadio Mane, Jurgen Klopp's side only managed a 1-1 draw at home to Burnley on Saturday.

Liverpool started the season in sublime form but have failed to win any of their last three games since thrashing Arsenal 4-0.

Article continues below

The Reds lie 8th in the Premier League table and face a tricky away trip to Leicester City on Saturday afternoon.

Craig Shakespeare's Foxes have beaten Liverpool at the King Power Stadium in each of the previous two seasons - Jamie Vardy scored four goals in the two league games.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

WATCH: Fan catches Marshawn Lynch dancing hilariously after scoring TD

WATCH: Fan catches Marshawn Lynch dancing hilariously after scoring TD

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

Ex-WWE Superstar goes off on Sasha Banks' recent comments about wrestling fans

Ex-WWE Superstar goes off on Sasha Banks' recent comments about wrestling fans

WWE legend Bobby Heenan sadly passes away aged 73

WWE legend Bobby Heenan sadly passes away aged 73

Kenny Tete is everyone's new favourite footballer after brilliant moment v Neymar

Kenny Tete is everyone's new favourite footballer after brilliant moment v Neymar

WATCH: Fans couldn't believe what happened between Neymar and Cavani last night

WATCH: Fans couldn't believe what happened between Neymar and Cavani last night

The release of Liverpool's new kit is proving bittersweet for fans on social media.

New Balance already have three kits for sale on the Liverpool website and fans are dismayed at the price tag on the limited edition kit.

Liverpool v Burnley - Premier League

The kit, celebrating 125 years of one of England's most decorated clubs, is pitch black and fans seem to adore it.

Angry Liverpool fans vent on Twitter

However, it's unclear if the Liverpool first team will even wear it and fans on Twitter voiced their anger over the astounding £90 price tag, listed on the official club website.

Liverpool's other three kits each cost £50.

Let's celebrate 125 years of our history by ripping off our fans.

Klopp's take on the Burnley game

Having dominated proceedings, Klopp was rather surprised at his side's failure to secure a win over Burnley.

“It feels strange, it feels wrong but it is a fact we drew,” Klopp said in his post-match press conference.

Liverpool v Burnley - Premier League

“A lot of parts of the game I was really happy with. We made seven changes but we were still really fluent, offensive football, dominant football.

“We created a finishing situation often enough, it could have been more often but it was the best game against Burnley since I was here, not result wise but performance wise.”

Linked heavily with a move to Barcelona over the summer, Philippe Coutinho made his first start of the season.

Liverpool v Burnley - Premier League

The Brazilian playmaker was not at his best and was replaced by teenage striker Dominic Solanke late on.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Philippe Coutinho
Jordan Henderson
Michael Owen
Football

Trending Stories

WATCH: Fan catches Marshawn Lynch dancing hilariously after scoring TD

WATCH: Fan catches Marshawn Lynch dancing hilariously after scoring TD

Ex-WWE Superstar goes off on Sasha Banks' recent comments about wrestling fans

Ex-WWE Superstar goes off on Sasha Banks' recent comments about wrestling fans

Kenny Tete is everyone's new favourite footballer after brilliant moment v Neymar

Kenny Tete is everyone's new favourite footballer after brilliant moment v Neymar

WATCH: Fans couldn't believe what happened between Neymar and Cavani last night

WATCH: Fans couldn't believe what happened between Neymar and Cavani last night

What Edinson Cavani did straight after PSG 2-0 Lyon shows Neymar did get to him

What Edinson Cavani did straight after PSG 2-0 Lyon shows Neymar did get to him

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again