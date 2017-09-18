On Monday morning, Liverpool's kit manufacturer New Balance launched a special edition kit to celebrate 125 years since the club's inception.

Without the suspended Sadio Mane, Jurgen Klopp's side only managed a 1-1 draw at home to Burnley on Saturday.

Liverpool started the season in sublime form but have failed to win any of their last three games since thrashing Arsenal 4-0.

The Reds lie 8th in the Premier League table and face a tricky away trip to Leicester City on Saturday afternoon.

Craig Shakespeare's Foxes have beaten Liverpool at the King Power Stadium in each of the previous two seasons - Jamie Vardy scored four goals in the two league games.

The release of Liverpool's new kit is proving bittersweet for fans on social media.

New Balance already have three kits for sale on the Liverpool website and fans are dismayed at the price tag on the limited edition kit.

The kit, celebrating 125 years of one of England's most decorated clubs, is pitch black and fans seem to adore it.

Angry Liverpool fans vent on Twitter

However, it's unclear if the Liverpool first team will even wear it and fans on Twitter voiced their anger over the astounding £90 price tag, listed on the official club website.

Liverpool's other three kits each cost £50.

Let's celebrate 125 years of our history by ripping off our fans.

Klopp's take on the Burnley game

Having dominated proceedings, Klopp was rather surprised at his side's failure to secure a win over Burnley.

“It feels strange, it feels wrong but it is a fact we drew,” Klopp said in his post-match press conference.

“A lot of parts of the game I was really happy with. We made seven changes but we were still really fluent, offensive football, dominant football.

“We created a finishing situation often enough, it could have been more often but it was the best game against Burnley since I was here, not result wise but performance wise.”

Linked heavily with a move to Barcelona over the summer, Philippe Coutinho made his first start of the season.

The Brazilian playmaker was not at his best and was replaced by teenage striker Dominic Solanke late on.

