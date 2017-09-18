It was yet another positive day for Manchester United in the Premier League as they romped to a 4-0 victory over Everton at Old Trafford.

Wayne Rooney's return was a fairly unsuccessful one, with the Toffees unable to deal with the Red Devils' attacking threat in the latter stages of the game.

Antonio Valencia, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Romelu Lukaku and Anthony Martial notched the goals which put United level on points with bitter rivals Manchester City at the top of the table.

It wasn't the club's finest performance of the season, with the midfield labouring in the absence of Paul Pogba.

In fact, Everton should have perhaps been level in the second half, with Rooney and fellow summer signing Gylfi Sigurdsson missing big chances.

Nevertheless, United were able to record their third 4-0 victory of the season and the praise for the club has come from all around.

However, one man who was fairly reserved about the result was former Red Devils player Gary Neville, as he took a slightly more negative stance.

He actually believes United still have one major issue in their team, despite their impressive start to the season.

Neville was praising Valencia at right-back and the adhered to the fact that the club do not possess the same strength on the left-hand side.

PRAISE FOR VALENCIA

"He's been absolutely outstanding for the last 18 months, two years," Neville said on Sky Sports, per Mirror. "I had doubts as to whether it could last in the long term with him, I thought it was more of a stop-gap until they signed a right-back. But he's the real thing.

"He is a top right-back now. He's strong, quick, supports the attack, and doesn't make any mistakes. United don't need to sign a right-back. To think they signed Matteo Darmian as the right-back, Valencia is head and shoulders above him.

LEFT-BACK THE ISSUE

"I think the problem is on the other side at left-back, where Ashley Young was put under a lot of pressure by [Tom] Davies and [Cuco] Martina. Blind's played there, Rojo's played there, Shaw's played there, Darmian's played there, they can't button that one down.

"But Valencia at right-back has been absolutely fantastic."

Left-back has been a source of issue, with Daley Blind, Marcos Rojo, Ashley Young and Luke Shaw all used in the role under Mourinho to limited effect.

Mourinho was keen on signing Tottenham's Danny Rose in the summer and Neville's point explains his motive.

