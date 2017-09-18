Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

WWE

Bobby Heenan.

Jim Ross' emotional reaction to the tragic death of Bobby 'The Brain' Heenan

Yesterday, WWE fans and wrestling fans from around the world were saddened to hear of the passing of icon Bobby Heenan. The iconic wrestling manager and WWE Hall of Famer died at the age of 73.

According to a statement by WWE: "Heenan was the “The Brain” behind some of the most prolific Superstars in sports-entertainment history. Heenan plied his trade as their mischievous manager by running his mouth on their behalf with a sarcastic wit considered among the best in the business."

Being such a big part of the growth and rise of wrestling in the United States, Heenan has been widely regarded as one of the greatest wrestling managers of all time.

Heenan managed the likes of Nick Bockwinkel, the Blackjacks, Big John Studd, King Kong Bundy, "Ravishing" Rick Rude, "Mr. Perfect" Curt Hennig, the Brain Busters (Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard), Harley Race, and the first WWE Hall of Famer, Andre the Giant, whom Heenan led to the ring at WrestleMania III.

The Brain was influential as an announcer as well, being part of the original broadcast team for Monday Night Raw in 1993, and also part of the announce table for both Raw and WCW Monday Nitro.

One of WWE's announcers that was part of the announce team with Heenan was WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross, and he had an emotional reaction on Twitter upon hearing the passing of his good friend.

Ross said: "The news of Bobby "The Brain" Heenan's passing today gutted me. I loved our time together. No one ever did it better than the Wease."

While the cause of his death has yet to be announced, the WWE Hall of Famer had been dealing with some serious health issues. Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheets has said he even became immobile near the end of August and that's when things started to get worse for him.

The Brain will be missed by all wrestling fans from around the world and we at GiveMeSport would like to extend our sincerest thoughts and prayers to the Heenan family during this difficult time.

John Cena
WWE

