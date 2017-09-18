After scoring 49 goals in 50 appearances for Paris Saint-Germain last season, Edinson Cavani could have been forgiven for wondering why Unai Emery felt it necessary to spend a king’s ransom on Neymar and Kylian Mbappe this summer.

But as long as he was picked to start, there was never any doubt that the Uruguayan striker would give 100 per cent every time he crossed the white line.

Few top-level strikers work as hard as the prolific South American.

Cavani has been at PSG since 2013 and became the team’s main man following the departure of Zlatan Ibrahimovic three years later.

However, the arrival of Neymar appears to have affected his standing both inside the dressing room and on the pitch.

There was a rather awkward moment when Dani Alves shielded the ball away from Cavani after PSG were awarded a free-kick.

The Brazilian full-back appeared to decide that his compatriot, Neymar, should take the set-piece instead.

Dani Alves explains why he didn't give Cavani the ball

However, Alves has now explained what happened and, to be honest, it makes Neymar look even worse.

"I was going to take it,” Alves insisted, per Spanish newspaper AS. “I got the ball to take the free-kick, because I've scored some stunning goals.

"I was confident. But that's not important. What's important is that the team is more important than any individual. At that point I wanted to take responsibility, but then Ney took the ball and ended up shooting. I took the ball with the aim of shooting, but unfortunately I couldn’t.”

So, Alves wanted the free-kick, hence why he wouldn’t give the ball to Cavani - but then Neymar came along and decided himself that he’d take it.

Dear oh dear.

Neymar then tried to take a penalty off Cavani

The world’s most expensive footballer than attempted to take a penalty off Cavani towards the end of the match.

The Uruguayan took the spot-kick himself but missed.

PSG’s head coach Unai Emery clearly has few issues to resolve before the team’s next match against Montpellier on Saturday.

