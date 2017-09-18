Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

Alves.

Dani Alves has explained why he didn’t give the free-kick to Edinson Cavani

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

After scoring 49 goals in 50 appearances for Paris Saint-Germain last season, Edinson Cavani could have been forgiven for wondering why Unai Emery felt it necessary to spend a king’s ransom on Neymar and Kylian Mbappe this summer.

But as long as he was picked to start, there was never any doubt that the Uruguayan striker would give 100 per cent every time he crossed the white line.

Few top-level strikers work as hard as the prolific South American.

Article continues below

Cavani has been at PSG since 2013 and became the team’s main man following the departure of Zlatan Ibrahimovic three years later.

However, the arrival of Neymar appears to have affected his standing both inside the dressing room and on the pitch.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

WATCH: Fan catches Marshawn Lynch dancing hilariously after scoring TD

WATCH: Fan catches Marshawn Lynch dancing hilariously after scoring TD

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

Ex-WWE Superstar goes off on Sasha Banks' recent comments about wrestling fans

Ex-WWE Superstar goes off on Sasha Banks' recent comments about wrestling fans

WWE legend Bobby Heenan sadly passes away aged 73

WWE legend Bobby Heenan sadly passes away aged 73

Kenny Tete is everyone's new favourite footballer after brilliant moment v Neymar

Kenny Tete is everyone's new favourite footballer after brilliant moment v Neymar

WATCH: Fans couldn't believe what happened between Neymar and Cavani last night

WATCH: Fans couldn't believe what happened between Neymar and Cavani last night

There was a rather awkward moment when Dani Alves shielded the ball away from Cavani after PSG were awarded a free-kick.

The Brazilian full-back appeared to decide that his compatriot, Neymar, should take the set-piece instead.

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-PSG-LYON

Dani Alves explains why he didn't give Cavani the ball

However, Alves has now explained what happened and, to be honest, it makes Neymar look even worse.

"I was going to take it,” Alves insisted, per Spanish newspaper AS. “I got the ball to take the free-kick, because I've scored some stunning goals.

"I was confident. But that's not important. What's important is that the team is more important than any individual. At that point I wanted to take responsibility, but then Ney took the ball and ended up shooting. I took the ball with the aim of shooting, but unfortunately I couldn’t.”

FBL-FRA-CHAMPIONS-TROPHY-MONACO-PSG

So, Alves wanted the free-kick, hence why he wouldn’t give the ball to Cavani - but then Neymar came along and decided himself that he’d take it.

Dear oh dear.

Watch the incident here...

Neymar then tried to take a penalty off Cavani

The world’s most expensive footballer than attempted to take a penalty off Cavani towards the end of the match.

The Uruguayan took the spot-kick himself but missed.

PSG’s head coach Unai Emery clearly has few issues to resolve before the team’s next match against Montpellier on Saturday.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Ligue 1
Football
Edinson Cavani
Brazil Football

Trending Stories

WATCH: Fan catches Marshawn Lynch dancing hilariously after scoring TD

WATCH: Fan catches Marshawn Lynch dancing hilariously after scoring TD

Ex-WWE Superstar goes off on Sasha Banks' recent comments about wrestling fans

Ex-WWE Superstar goes off on Sasha Banks' recent comments about wrestling fans

Kenny Tete is everyone's new favourite footballer after brilliant moment v Neymar

Kenny Tete is everyone's new favourite footballer after brilliant moment v Neymar

WATCH: Fans couldn't believe what happened between Neymar and Cavani last night

WATCH: Fans couldn't believe what happened between Neymar and Cavani last night

What Edinson Cavani did straight after PSG 2-0 Lyon shows Neymar did get to him

What Edinson Cavani did straight after PSG 2-0 Lyon shows Neymar did get to him

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again