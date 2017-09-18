Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Boxing

Golovkin only did enough to win two rounds in Byrd`s eyes.

Nevada Athletic Commission react to controversial scoring of GGG vs Canelo

Adalaide Byrd - a name that grew in popularity recently - has been stood down from judging temporarily.

The female boxing judge ended up being the main talking point after the Las Vegas showdown between Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin, which ended in a spectacular draw.

Instead of talking about both fighters' effort and greatness, which were obvious on the night, people are left with a bitter taste in their mouths.

In a close and exciting fight, judge Byrd had the Mexican winning 118-110.

The announcement came as a shock for most people in the arena, as Golovkin landed 218 punches compared to Canelo’s 169.

Although most people present felt GGG should be the winner, Adalaide Byrd saw him the better man in only rounds four and seven. Fellow judges had it closer, with Dave Moretti favouring Golovkin 115-113 and Don Trella going for the draw.

Nevada Athletic Commission executive director Bob Bennett has now announced that Byrd will take a “small break” in order to escape the spotlights.

“I’m not going to put her right back in. She’ll still be in the business but she needs to catch her breath.

“Like in any profession, you have a bad night. Unfortunately she didn’t do well. I can tell you she conducts training for us, takes judges under her wing, but her score was too wide.”

Gennady Golovkin v Canelo Alvarez

Amusement is everywhere, no matter who you support. People express different opinions on who was the better man on the night, but they all agree on one thing - Canelo did not win 10 rounds for sure.

Golovkin himself was furious with Byrd's scorecard: “Terrible, unbelievable. This is not good for the sport of boxing."

His trainer Abel Sanchez went even further, stating: “I think she turned in her scorecard before the fight started. I had suspicions when they gave us the list of judges.

“I think she needs to go back to school and learn how to judge a fight. But something has to be done about the judging.”

BOX-USA-MEX-KAZ-MIDDLE

GGG's promoter Tom Loeffler added: “Scoring it that way for Canelo takes away from the greatness of the performance in the ring.

“Frankly it’s not good for the sport of boxing. You can make an argument there were close rounds, but HBO had Gennady winning by four rounds.”

Even Canelo’s promoter Oscar De La Hoya expressed his disagreement. Even though he saw the bout 7-5 for Alvarez, he knows there is no way his fighter won 10 out of 12.

“What was that? People are scratching their heads.

"They’re confused. I’m shocked by that score. I can assure you there is no influence whatsoever.”

Gennady Golovkin v Canelo Alvarez

Once again, Canelo's fight is surrounded by controversy.

Some remember his only loss to Floyd Mayweather in 2013, when "Money" won via majority decision. Although he dominated the fight and taught the young Mexican a lesson, one of the judges saw it a draw.

