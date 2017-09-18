Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Jurgen Klopp.

The amazing way Jurgen Klopp has all Liverpool teams playing the same way

Jurgen Klopp has certainly evolved Liverpool since arriving at the club, no one can dispute that.

Whether you believe he has taken the club forward from the Brendan Rodgers era or not - he actually has a worse record than Rodgers after the same amount of games, but hasn't had the luxury of Steven Gerrard and Luis Suarez - the vast majority would insist the club has become exciting to watch once more.

However, with the draw at home to Burnley at the weekend, it's no surprise that some Liverpool fans are getting frustrated.

Still, the future seems bright for the red half of Merseyside and Klopp has made some great strides in recent months to progress the young talent at the club.

From giving the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ben Woodburn some first team opportunities to making club legend Steven Gerrard the Under-18s manager, progress has been made.

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, Liverpool Under-23s head of development Tim Jenkins explained how Klopp has installed a common ethos throughout the club.

Jenkins said: “During the pre-season I was fortunate to be invited to travel with the first team to their training camp in Germany, working with the likes of second assistant coach Peter Krawietz and the first team’s head of post-match analysis Harrison Kingston.

“One of the main reasons for me being there was to see at first hand the manager’s playing philosophy and how he instills it into the players. It was fantastic to be a part of it and seeing how the team set out to play and their positional work.

Liverpool v Burnley - Premier League

“It enabled me to bring that experience back to the Academy and show our players some of the work they need to do as part of their development.”

Jenkins also revealed how the club uses compilations to show players where they need to improve.

Jenkins continued: “We can show the young players in close detail the way our first team press against a certain opposition, and if we come up against a team that will be similar to that, we can show them some examples of how the first team set up in that scenario.

FBL-ENG-PR-WEST BROM-MAN UTD

“We played a diamond formation in our first Premier League 2 game of the season against Swansea City, and the analysis was important for us because the first team used that formation a few times last season - away at Manchester United and West Ham, so we could show the players exactly how the first team organise themselves when playing in that formation."

