Formula 1

Kimi Raikkonen looks like the unlucky victim.

Kimi Raikkonen vents his frustrations on team radio after Singapore GP crash

Football News
The Singapore Grand Prix race was full of excitement from the beginning.

A start-line crash saw title contender Sebastian Vettel, Max Verstappen, and Kimi Raikkonen all eliminated from the race.

Vettel had the pole position, hoping to to return to Number 1 spot in the standings. The two Ferrari drivers, though, had a different plan.

They both started strong, which led to the unbelievable accident. At the end, Lewis Hamilton grabbed the victory and remained first place in the championship.

Videos from the cars provide different views on the incident, and one from Kimi Raikkonen's place appeared as well.

Speaking on his radio with his team, he described what happened as: "Ridiculous".

As a result of Vettel and Verstappen clashing, Raikkonen was sent spinning across his front to end up into the path of Vettel. Raikkonen and Verstappen were not able to continue, while Vettel crashed after trying to get back to the race due to the damage sustained, and retired eventually.

In Formula 1’s first ever wet night race, Verstappen and Raikkonen both started quickly and tried to dive down the inside of Vettel. As a result, the Red Bull driver ended up in the middle of the crash.

It is hard to point a finger at one to blame, it seems that Vettel provided no space for the others and Raikkonen himself caused the first contact.

You can see Raikkonen's view in the footage below provided from his onboard camera.

And you can hear what he thought of the incident below.

Max Verstappen has laid the blame on Sebastian Vettel, stating: "I think mainly Sebastian started squeezing me. Maybe he didn't see Kimi on the left but that's not an excuse.

"If you are fighting for the world championship you shouldn't take those risks squeezing someone that much. You can see what happens. Lewis is leading the race and the three of us are out."

Verstappen seems like the victim of it all. However, the FIA decided not to take any further action following the collision.

They believe that none of Vettel, Raikkonen, or Verstappen is "wholly or predominantly to blame" for what happened in the first lap.

Max Verstappen
Formula 1

