Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho has settled into the Manchester United hot seat following a sixth placed finish during his first season in charge.

The Reds did win the EFL Cup and the Europa League, thus qualifying for this season's Champions League group stage.

Mourinho's side got their European campaign off to the perfect start, beating Basel 3-0 at Old Trafford last week.

They are also level with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City at the top of table, unbeaten in their opening five Premier League fixtures.

Manchester United beat Everton 4-0 on Sunday afternoon and Mourinho was very impressed with the first half performance.

"I think the performance was very good," said Mourinho. "Especially in the first 30-35 minutes, it was probably our best performance of the season.

"We pressed them and they did not have a chance to get out, they did not have a shot, it was very impressive. After that, Everton's good players came out and showed their qualities.

Mourinho on verge of breaking an amazing record

Under David Moyes and Louis van Gaal, the fortress that was Old Trafford became a happy hunting ground for sides who would never typically stand a chance.

However, Jose Mourinho - famed for an incredible home record throughout his managerial career - has returned the Theatre of Dreams to it's formidable status as one of the toughest away days in the country.

He is close to breaking Sir Alex Ferguson's home unbeaten record of 37 games which was set in 2011.

Ferguson, widely considered to be the greatest manager of all-time, won 13 Premier League titles during his 26-year stay in Manchester.

The Reds are currently 33 home games unbeaten in all competitions and face Burton Albion, Crystal Palace, Spurs, Benfica and Newcastle in their next five home games.

Manchester United's last defeat at home came in September 2016 when they lost 2-1 to Manchester City.

Mourinho's amazing home record

Incredibly, Mourinho has only lost 10 home games during his 17 year career in management - four of those came during the 2015/16 campaign in which he was sacked by Chelsea.

The Portuguese coach went nine years without being defeated on home soil until Real Madrid were beaten 1-0 by Sporting Gijon in 2011.

Mourinho seems to have his swagger back and Manchester United are finally a force to be reckoned with once again.

