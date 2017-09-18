2013 Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel failed to give an explanation as to what happened during the ugly three-car collision at the Singapore Grand Prix.

The German racer claims that he shifted from the outside over to the left to halt the advances of the quickly approaching Max Verstappen.

Covering the inside, Vettel recalls that he is not entirely sure what happened that caused the crash, as he reiterated to the media following the race.

The German said: "I don't know, I didn't see that much.

"I had an average start and then went to the left trying to fend off Max and the next thing I get a bump on the side and see Kimi's car.

"That's how this business is, and we'll move on. It doesn't change much."

Vettel then explains that he believed his car with team Ferrari was already slightly damaged, leading to him spinning out on the run out of Turn 3.

"I think there was damage on the car already," he said of his second incident.

"The cooler was broken and massively bent so we lost all water pressure.

"Not ideal, is it. We're not in the race and that's a pity, we can't show the pace we have.

"It's a long race but we are on the wrong side of the track so that doesn't help.

"There's nothing we can do now. But I'm sure there'll be more opportunities."

Other racers such as the 19-year-old Max Verstappen, who was a victim of the crash, made his frustrations known as he expressed that Vettel was to blame for the Singapore disaster.

The huge speculation has led to the FIA thoroughly investigating the incident leading to the crash immediately following the race.

After the exciting start, it was victory for Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton, with Daniel Ricciardo and Valtteri Bottas rounding off the podium.

A very costly weekend for Vettel and Ferrari.

